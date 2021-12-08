A new opinion poll conducted by the Frank Church Institute at Boise State University confirms this long-held American wisdom: We trust most the government that is closest to us and trust least that which is furthest away. So how does this apply to our times and to our greatest challenge?
Except in times of war and crises such as 9/11, Americans have always preferred local over state government and state over federal. The Church Institute poll questioned the opinion of citizens in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada, states where the federal government owns most of the land. They dislike this distant government by a larger margin than in previous reports.
This is hardly surprising. The current president lost all five states by substantial margins. Divided almost precisely 50-50, Congress is so deadlocked on major issues and wrapped up in extreme partisanship that it appears nothing is getting done.
In addition, a majority of those polled said that, unlike previous generations, they distrust both traditional media — newspapers and TV — but also modern social media — such as Facebook and the Internet — to provide them with the truth.
So: Washington is tied in knots, we don’t know who or what to believe, and, as a consequence, people in the upper Intermountain states are dangerously discouraged about the future of American democracy.
The poll reveals another reason for this deep concern: hyper-partisanship. Idahoans and our regional neighbors say they want leaders to cross party lines, compromise and, in general, work well with others — something that is not happening.
It may be fair to put it this way: We want at the federal level what we enjoy at the local level, pragmatic solutions achieved in a collegial manner. We want good government without enormous left-right partisanship.
Now consider two aspects of the poll results, one local, one federal.
Think about the mayors of Idaho Falls going way back 70 years to Tom Sutton, one of those responsible for bringing Idaho National Laboratory to Idaho in 1950. Does anyone know — or care — which party Sutton or any of the city’s mayors since then belonged to? Did party loyalty contribute to local government, or is it the absence of ideology that has delivered government that has been largely steady, competent and trustworthy?
Likewise, the city council members and mayors of Rexburg, Rigby, Shelley and so on.
You may say the less government the better, but who collects the garbage, paves the streets, stocks the libraries, promotes justice or brings new business to town?
Good government is good government. The less Republican/Democratic it is, the better.
During this last election cycle, the Idaho Freedom Foundation tried to take over some city councils and school boards using a highly partisan approach, with some success. Is this a good idea? Why turn over to partisans what is essentially a pragmatic, nonpartisan business?
Now consider the sharp antipathy to the federal government revealed in the BSU survey. If you graze cattle or mine minerals on federal land, it’s natural to resent all manner of limitations. But what if you are a citizen in eastern Idaho?
Be as anti-nuclear as you wish, but admit this truth: over the last 70 years, INL has transformed eastern Idaho, provided strong wages and salaries, been a good neighbor and now has positioned itself as a major asset to address our greatest challenge, the global climate threat.
A recent agreement to build a new salt-fueled nuclear reactor is just one example of this future. Legislation now before the U.S. Senate will send additional climate-centered work Idaho’s way.
INL is a global resource. It is as federal as can be.
Faced with the truth about climate, you and I might drive a little less or turn down the thermostat, but this is a global crisis largely dependent on action by national governments and large enterprises. It will take carbon-free fuels, such as nuclear, electric transportation and a host of new technologies deployed around the world to turn the tide in time. As never before, we will be proud of INL’s nuclear leadership.
Nothing less is at stake than the welfare of our common home — the entire planet, the kingdom of God itself. Time is too short. The stakes are too high to be mired in the dangerous hyper-partisanship that saddens our democracy today.