Immoral secret combination groups like Take Back Idaho, Democrats, Idaho Business for Education, and the Idaho Association Commerce & Industry where conservatives are trashed and big dollars are poured into some legislators to grow Idaho government, promote corporate welfare and socialism.
There’s a reason why Idaho’s government has grown so much over the last several decades, and it has nothing to do with the number of people who have moved to our state. It’s that even with Republicans in control of the entire executive branch and having supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, Republicans vote with Democrats an overwhelming amount of time.
This is especially true in eastern Idaho, where all but three legislators vote with the most leftist Democrats serving in Boise more than 80% of the time. The biggest offenders are found in the state Senate and in this part of the state. That is where you find Van Burtenshaw siding with the leftist of the leftist Democrats 89% of the time. He’s followed closely by Dave Lent and Kevin Cook, who are in agreement with leftist Democrats 87% and 86%, respectively.
In the House, Reps. Rod Furniss and Marco Erickson can be found voting with the leading leftist Democrats more than 80% of the time. Gary Marshall, Jon Weber and Wendy Horman are in that camp about 79% of the time.
What’s more, when they were in office, Reps. Britt Raybould and Jerald Raymond, who are seeking election again this year, voted with Democrats around 88% of the time.
On the other side of the coin are Julianne Young and Barb Ehardt are about 66%, while Ron Nate, Karey Hanks and Chad Christensen are voting in tandem with Democrats on about half the votes.
Keep in mind that this represents all votes, including those bills that are of little consequence when it comes to size or scope of government, such as bills making a technical change or, for example, creating a new license plate or naming a state symbol. If you look at bills that have a real impact on liberty, including the number of programs, agencies or regulation, the divide is even bigger, and many Republicans are completely indistinguishable from Democrats.
This possibly explains why leftist organizations, like the pro-abortion, anti-gun Idaho 97 Project, have endorsed the Republican legislators who most often vote like Democrats. They’re the ones who also happen to score highest on the scorecards of these big government-loving groups. Meanwhile, the most conservative legislators, the ones who part ways with Democrats, are the ones who do well on scorecards from groups like the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the American Conservative Union.
Said differently, there’s no real distinction in votes between the two major political parties of the state, and it’s been that way for years. Legislators like Young, Ehardt, Nate, Hanks and Christensen are the outliers because they aren’t colluding with leftist Democrats to grow government. They don’t get the accolades or the support of special interest lobby organizations because they vote for freedom. And so leftist Republicans, leftist Democrats and special interest groups conspire to grow government and take away our freedom at the expense of families, churches and communities.
Whether done intentionally or not, the impact is not just in high taxes and a threat to our God-given constitutionally protected rights but the surrendering of our agency and the downfall of a free society.
For obvious reasons, this reminds me a lot of the warnings I’ve read my whole life about secret combinations and the threat they pose to nations. If America is to be saved from the socialist direction our country has taken, the work to do so begins here at home, during the May 17 primary.