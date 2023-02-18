As I am not paid for my occasional columns in the Post Register, I am what you might call a free spirit during these days of extended clarity. As my background is in weather and climate, I appreciate the brief rundown on past record cold temperatures in Idaho Falls in the Tuesday edition, Jan. 31.
As well as the numerous compliments I have received since I was (quite unexpectedly) nominated as a guest writer. The year 1985 stands out in my tenure here as I was, as yet, not keeping a written record of such frosty features. The record of minus 38 F does. It was, also, a snowy winter which added to my pleasure in cross-country skiing. The effort that goes into this excellent sport warms you up along the trail. From a little different angle, the comparison of our current cold temperatures aligns very closely to my ongoing observations of average weather I can access at Canada’s high arctic station of Eureka, latitude 80 degrees north on Ellesmere Island, where, in their long hours of darkness, the average diurnal temperature fluctuates no more than a few degrees either way between “day” and “night.” Note my parenthesis here. The only indication of the sun at “high day” at that latitude is a faint blueness in the southern sky. For most of December and January, diurnal temperatures have fluctuated between minus 20 and minus 40 degrees F, at which point both scales are numerically the same. Beyond that, they switch places in relation to each other.
It was of note that the cold front that heralded our recent arctic blast was so vigorous that it plunged down as far as the Yucatan Peninsula in southern Mexico and extended longitudinally from southern California to Newfoundland and Labrador, an expanse of more than 4,000 miles, nearly the entire continent. With weather information available through satellite, radar and TV, we can watch these features materialize and progress in real-time. Frankly, I am glad to see the cold return, as it adds perspective to the discussion of climate and adds background to the river walk in Idaho Falls. From the standpoint of weather in the northern plains this winter, the Missouri River is probably frozen from near its headwaters near the Three Forks to its meeting with the Mississippi in Illinois. To that juncture at least, and from the hydrological standpoint, the latter, with headwaters near Lake Itasca, Minnesota, is a branch of the Missouri.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
