As the holidays are drawing to a close, I imagine that I am not alone in saying that I make it an annual family tradition to watch the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” sometime each Christmas. What is it that endears us to this movie so much? Why does it live on as a perennial classic?
Of course, we all love Clarence’s observation that “each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” But let me offer a few additional observations.
We should live in the now and find joy in the little things. George Bailey has grand hopes and dreams — to go to college, “see the world” and “build things ”— but “life” continues to interfere. Eventually, it is that very same “life” that he comes to appreciate, but not without the great influence of his wife Mary (really an unsung hero of the movie) and the angel Clarence. Even the smallest inconveniences (i.e., the broken knob on the stairs) became precious to him once he realized the blessing he’d been given — a wonderful life.
We should change the world right here in our communities. In the midst of his internal struggle, George still finds great purpose in his work at the Building and Loan. At one point he points out this purpose to the antagonist, Mr. Potter: “This rabble you’re talking about … they do most of the working and paying and living and dying in this community. Well, is it too much to have them work and pay and live and die in a couple of decent rooms and a bath? Anyway, my father didn’t think so. People were human beings to him. But to you, a warped, frustrated old man, they’re cattle. Well in my book, my father died a much richer man than you’ll ever be.”
This feeling is shown by the scenes where George and Mary give away all of their wedding gift money in order to help the Building and Loan customers, and when they pronounce the grand opening of a singular client’s new home by offering ceremonial gifts of bread, salt and wine. George and Mary recognized the high value in serving their community.
We need to appreciate the people right around us. George’s frustrations boil over when his uncle loses the Building and Loan bank deposit at the hands of a really ugly and devious trick by Mr. Potter. Worries about money and personal image cause George to unload not only on Uncle Billy but on Mary, the kids and everyone else around him. Ultimately, it takes a supernatural experience to help George realize the truth of the inscription on the inside cover of Clarence’s Tom Sawyer book, “Dear George: — Remember no man is a failure who has friends.”
Even his brother Harry, who George secretly envies, pronounces at the end of the movie, “To my big brother George, the richest man in town.” Harry, of course, is not talking about George being rich in terms of money, but rich because he had friends.
We shouldn’t need a supernatural experience to realize the lessons of “It’s a Wonderful Life” as we enter a new year — that one person’s life can impact so many and that we should find joy in the little things, serve right here in our communities, and appreciate the people surrounding us.