Water issues in the American West continue at an accelerated pace as unbridled development and denial continue to consume policymakers in the states most critically affected.
Annually by the end of November, snow levels are typically at 20 inches or more at higher elevations in the West. This snowpack is critical to filling the region’s reservoir system in support of the next growing season. In early November, the snowpack was consistent with seasonal norms but subsequently went downhill with every basin in the West having below-normal snowpack levels by mid-December. In December, southeast Idaho was about 50-60% of normal per the United States Department of Agriculture snow-water equivalent report. Because of this, average snowfall for the remainder of the year will result in lower peak snowpack in the spring.
Last year, Palisades reservoir had 70% higher water level in November than this year, and American Falls is 26% below last year. Fortunately, the increased snowfall in California and Idaho during the holidays has improved snow levels but still requires above-average snowfall for the remainder of the year to fill the reservoirs. The Idaho Department of Water Resources recently issued a news release that it will be hard-pressed to keep up with farming irrigation demands in 2022. As all water flows downhill, the issue of diminishing water availability gets magnified in southern Utah, Arizona, Nevada and southern California.
Recently, Arizona, California and Nevada approved a plan to retain an additional 500,000-acre feet of water in Lake Mead per year between 2022 to 2026. This would be over and above the current tier 1 cuts of 533,000-acre feet for a total of over 1 million acre-feet. To put this in perspective, water management policy established in the 1920s and continuing today requires 7.5 million acre-feet to be released from Hoover Dam to the lower basin states annually. This means that next year, 6.5 million-acre feet will still need to be released from Lake Mead when it is at all-time lows of about 10 million acre-feet. The three states are also planning to offer water users $100 million to not use the water. They are stating what a breakthrough this is in regional cooperation; however, they also recognize this is putting a Band-Aid on a major wound. Some say at least they are recognizing there is an issue; others that they are still in denial.
I would argue they are in denial, as there is no effort to change the flawed 1920 policy to release 7.5 million acre-feet to the lower basin states. This number was based on seasonally wet years in the early 1900s that have never been replicated; as such, it is a false basis. Continuous low snowpack levels and increasing temperatures only make matters worse. Meanwhile, unbridled development continues in the American Southwest based on the disillusioned belief that this is temporary and things will get better.
I read recently that Pima County Arizona is evaluating a $4.1 billion desalination plant that will pump seawater from the Sea of Cortez to the Tucson area for desalination. It is being portrayed as highly unlikely to occur and a bridge too far as the water issues are “not that bad yet.” Denial or recognition? So, if Arizona continues to pay water users more and more money to not use the water without investing in a solution, will the situation ever improve? They say the definition of insanity is continuing to do the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome.
Instead of just doing the same thing over and over, it will take leadership to forge a new approach to change the current reality. The American Southwest continues to be in the need of a big, bold solution to provide water. It will take money well spent, new sources of clean energy with advanced nuclear power at the forefront, bold engineering solutions and a fierce determination to implement a resolution.