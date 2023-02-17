Idaho has become a relocation destination for many from out of state in recent years, from the retired schoolteacher to the metropolitan executive looking for someplace quiet and open. Idaho is a land of opportunity and plenty. It’s a great place to live. But Idaho has a problem.
A report released by the Idaho Business for Education organization in August of 2022 identified 9,000 health care jobs in Idaho that couldn’t be filled.
There weren’t enough qualified individuals to fill them.
The shortage was so severe last year that one Idaho health care system reported 2,000 openings. Another reported 700 openings, 400 of which were in nursing alone. The short-term solution has been to contract with “traveling” nurses to fill necessary positions. Traveling nurses are paid an average of 38% more than staff nurses. And depending on where these nurses are traveling from, their income streams may be leaving the state altogether. So, it appears the shortage of trained health care workers in Idaho is costing us in more ways than one.
The problem isn’t limited to the health care industry alone either. Trained workers in a growing number of fields, including construction, trucking, business, agriculture, technology and more, are all suffering from a severe shortage of trained professionals. And we’re seeing the consequences. It’s time to take action.
Gov. Brad Little has proposed a plan that could spur the necessary growth to build up our workforce to where it needs to be. Having already passed the House, the responsibility lies with the Senate to pass this bill.
Idaho needs this bill to pass.
The Idaho Launch bill would offset training and education costs for in-demand jobs in Idaho, increasing the number of Idaho residents who could shore up our workforce. While we’ve seen some growth in the number of Idaho residents who have received workforce training in the past few years, the demand for skilled workers is yet higher and rising. The measures we’ve taken in the past have brought significant success, but we still need more trained workers. Not everyone can afford the education or training necessary to work these in-demand jobs in our state. The Idaho Launch bill would help change that. Offering the proposed $8,500 to high school graduates in Idaho for use toward training, certificate programs or degrees would draw the younger generations into these necessary jobs, not only setting up our future leaders and taxpayers for success and prosperity but also bringing strength back to our workforce where we need it most.
It’s a win-win.
And the Workforce Development Council is prepared and ready to administer the plan.
The WDC is highly qualified. There couldn’t be a more appropriate group to implement this bill. Set up with oversight from the Legislature with members of the council from both the House and Senate, the WDC is comprised of men and women who are actively engaged in the growth of our workforce. The WDC works closely with the Idaho Department of Labor and the Department of Education to ensure responsibility to employer needs as well as opportunities for Idaho students. It is their priority to also ensure accountability in the use of funds for Idaho students so that these funds are used only for costs such as tuition or room and board.
The council also offers complete transparency. The public has full access to annual reporting from the WDC during each legislative session. The WDC is already successfully administering a plan that helps high school graduates in Idaho with education costs. The Idaho Launch bill would seamlessly expand what we’ve already been doing in our state to bring much-needed growth to our workforce.
The Idaho Launch bill simply makes sense. We know the needs that exist in our state, and they’re only growing. We have the tools and the people in place to move this forward and implement it successfully. In the end, it’s only a matter of choice — do we choose the health of our state and our workforce or not?
Cortney Liddiard is the CEO of Ball Ventures, a commercial real estate and private equity company based in Idaho Falls, with projects across the United States.
