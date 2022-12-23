I was born just a few miles away from the National Reactor Testing Station the same year it proved we could use atomic power to generate electricity. In 1951, Walter Zinn and his team were able to power four light bulbs using a nuclear reactor. Today, Idaho National Laboratory continues to lead the way in driving innovation across the industry.

Sen. Mike Crapo official mug cropped square

Sen. Crapo

This includes finding ways to create accident-tolerant fuels and develop small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear concepts. Nuclear energy is good for jobs, good for the economy, good for our air and it is a great source of base-load clean energy. It must be a part of any conversation of an all-of-the-above approach to our nation’s energy portfolio.

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.

