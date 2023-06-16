Across the West, the Forest Service and logging proponents continue to mischaracterize forest health by the standards of the industrial forestry paradigm. Under this logging juggernaut paradigm, any natural evolutionary agent that kills a tree, such as a drought, wildfire, insects or disease, is considered a threat.

George Wuerthner

Such a perspective exemplifies the failure to see the forest for the trees. These natural mortality agents are the same factors that shape and maintain healthy forest ecosystems. They reduce forest density, create down wood and snags, and recycle nutrients, among other processes necessary for ecosystem integrity.

George Wuerthner has published several books on wildfire, including “Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy.”

