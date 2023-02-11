Idaho offers students and families meaningful school choice. We’ve done so while upholding our constitutional commitment “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” We can continue to support and explore a wide range of options without undermining this obligation. But we can’t meet this goal if we pull money from our public schools under the deceptive claim that only then will we have “true” school choice.
For decades, Idaho students and families have had multiple education options. Today, they include alternative high schools, public charter schools and magnet schools. In addition, we don’t regulate or monitor parents who homeschool or rely on private schools. Contrary to folks who claim otherwise, school choice doesn’t depend on using your taxpayer dollars to pay for private schools.
All six regions offer an alternative school or program to help at-risk students complete their education. Initially intended for grades ninth through 12th, the Legislature expanded enrollment in 2015 to the sixth grade to support younger students. Today, approximately 8,000 Idaho students in our school districts benefit from this education choice.
In 1998, Idaho introduced the option for public charter schools, which operate under independent boards. Since the approval of this legislation, we’ve seen the creation of 61 charter schools. The Public Charter School Commission also approves hybrid charters offering a mix of in-person and digital learning or a full virtual school. As of today, eight of those virtual options exist. Almost 30,000 students participate in public charter schools.
Magnet schools offer a different experience for students with a focused curriculum. For instance, in Idaho Falls, the A.H. Bush Math and Science School serves K-6 students. Compass Academy provides students in grades ninth through 12th with a STEM, project-based program. Statewide, almost 13,000 students attend magnet schools.
We continue to innovate with programs like the Empowering Parents Grant. In 2022, the Legislature budgeted $50 million to award grants of $1,000 per eligible student and up to $3,000 per family. Families earning less than $60,000 per year receive priority. Parents can use these funds to cover technology costs, tutoring and other education needs beyond the classroom. The governor’s 2023 budget recommendation makes the program permanent. This approach helps support Idaho students and parents while remaining accountable to taxpayers and keeping much-needed dollars in our public schools.
The push to use your tax dollars for private education rewards the Treasure Valley with its 43 private schools. In the process, it punishes public schools. Every dollar removed from our public school funding represents one less dollar available to distribute. As the pie gets smaller, so does the piece available for our rural schools. School districts in Ada County that serve thousands can absorb cuts. A swing of even $10,000 or $20,000 can hit our smaller districts hard.
Some argue that successful public schools won’t lose funding because they’ll still have the same or more students. This claim ignores reality. Unless we put even more money into the pot, the current dollars won’t go as far when split between two systems. It leaves us with less capital to fulfill our constitutional commitment. Suppose we go down the path of taxpayer-funded, private school choice. In that case, we risk spending more with less transparency as funds follow students to private schools without oversight.
We agree that students deserve an education that prepares them for future success. We also agree that taxpayers deserve an education system accountable for when and how their money gets spent. We owe it to students and parents to keep pushing Idaho’s “public, free common schools” to do better.
Rep. Jon Weber and Rep. Britt Raybould represent District 34 (Madison County).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.