Trent Clark recently wrote an editorial about his interpretation of why the Republicans lost the Senate elections in Georgia and thus control of the Senate. Some aspects were correct, but there was much that was not said.
He correctly stated that the Republican candidates lost by razor-thin margins due to the Black vote. However, his position that they lost the Black vote due to the Republicans taking over the Dixiecrats back in the 1960s is only a small part of the equation. There are two very important factors that he ignored.
In my opinion, the most important reason they lost the Black vote was the candidate’s strong endorsement of Donald Trump and, in turn, Trump’s endorsement of them. Anyone who does not live in Trump’s world of alternate realities realizes that Trump is a diehard racist. Thus, anyone who is a Trump enthusiast is a racist by association and thus is destined to lose the Black vote.
However, Black voters are not a majority of the citizens of Georgia, and, thus, the Democratic candidates must have received a significant number of white votes. I see two reasons for this.
First, many whites, nationwide, are not racists and feel that Blacks deserve and should receive equal rights with whites. Second, many whites recognize that Trump espouses a world of alternate realities that are not consistent with traditional American values. Racism is only one of these values. He has viciously attacked anyone who does not kiss the ground he stands on, and if they were Republicans, driven them from the Republican Party. Romney is the only one of the three Republican senators who have called Trump out who has survived. When I was a child back in the 1940s, anyone who lived in a world of alternate realities was either a liar or needed to be committed. That seems to have changed.
The other lesson Clark ignored is America’s slowly but surely shifting demographics. Cities and states that invest in themselves are growing, while those that do not invest in themselves are either static or growing much slower. Some are actually losing population. Georgia is a prime example of this phenomenon. Current estimates show that Atlanta has grown approximately 20% over the last 10 years while the state as a whole has a much lower growth rate.
The Democratic agenda tends to attract people who live in the cities, while the Republican agenda is more attractive to people who live outside of the cities. A very modest shift in the Republican platform could make them far more competitive, but they keep doubling down on their far-right agenda. They need to wake up from Trump’s world of alternate realities.