House Bill 313, Required Provision of Feminine Hygiene Products in Schools, a nonpartisan bill, died.

The details are that feminine hygiene products would have been free of charge in female bathrooms for school grades sixth-12th in all Idaho schools, benefiting 85,000 female students. The cost per student would be $3.50. After Rep. Rod Furniss, District 31, studied the stats and did the research of this potential legislative work, he agreed that this issue was important enough to warrant legislation in our state. He asked Rep. Lori McCann, District 6, to co-sponsor this bill. One of the studies Rep. Furniss and Rep. McCann studied said, “4 in 5 students have missed class due to lack of access to feminine hygiene products.” Read The State of the Period for stats addressing menstrual equity and period poverty.

Avrey Hendrix

Avrey Hendrix

Avrey Hendrix is the founder of Idaho Period Project.

