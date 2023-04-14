House Bill 313, Required Provision of Feminine Hygiene Products in Schools, a nonpartisan bill, died.
The details are that feminine hygiene products would have been free of charge in female bathrooms for school grades sixth-12th in all Idaho schools, benefiting 85,000 female students. The cost per student would be $3.50. After Rep. Rod Furniss, District 31, studied the stats and did the research of this potential legislative work, he agreed that this issue was important enough to warrant legislation in our state. He asked Rep. Lori McCann, District 6, to co-sponsor this bill. One of the studies Rep. Furniss and Rep. McCann studied said, “4 in 5 students have missed class due to lack of access to feminine hygiene products.” Read The State of the Period for stats addressing menstrual equity and period poverty.
This further solidified their resolve to help solve this issue for the school-aged children of Idaho. When HB 313 was discussed on the House floor, the words “period poverty” and “menstrual equity” were referred to as “woke” terminology. In the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the definition for the term woke is “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues. Synonyms for woke are open minded, accepting, and non-discriminatory.”
If you are a church-goer like myself, do those words sound familiar? Instead of seeing the terms “period poverty” and “menstrual equity” as “woke” terminology, I invite you to learn about these important and impactful words, affecting thousands of school-aged girls.
Period poverty is the lack of access to feminine hygiene supplies. The Idaho Period Project did a local study in Bingham, Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson and Madison counties to address period poverty. From the survey, 74% of students said they have missed a day of class due to a lack of access to period supplies.
The only way we could help every school in Idaho was to create legislation that would ensure every girl had easy access to these supplies. After a handful of steps, HB 313 was created. On March 20, there was a debate on the House floor. By having these products in the bathroom, it was deemed by a Representative to be an invasion of privacy. With this bill, it would be the opposite. Our girl’s privacy would be given back. Our girls are done with the days of asking counselors, male and female principals, secretaries, and teachers for tampons and pads. It is time to give them back their privacy. Like we wouldn’t expect our sons or daughters to ask for a few squares of toilet paper for a basic bodily function, we shouldn’t expect our daughters to ask for a tampon or pad for another basic bodily function. Our girls deserve their privacy and dignity back.
This is not something that we concocted, and our Idaho girls agree too. A Rigby High School student said: “If free feminine products are provided in the bathrooms and locker rooms, then girls wouldn’t have to face the awkwardness or embarrassment of walking from the bathroom to the office and then back to the bathroom. We don’t need everyone knowing we’re bleeding.” Enough said.
With HB 313, we would have been able to give our girls easy access to these supplies in the bathroom, where girls’ private periods are supposed to be taken care of. Thank you to Rep. Rod Furniss, District 31, and Rep. Lori McCann, District 6, for co-sponsoring this bill. Together we have opened a door that will not close again.
Avrey Hendrix is the founder of Idaho Period Project.
