The U.S. is a nation born by orderly parliamentary procedure, not by a mob. There are many complaints these days about rules and structures, such as having a trial before lynch-mobbing people accused of misconduct, tearing down statues and the Electoral College for the election of the president. Thus, let’s look at history as we approach Independence Day.
The United States is not a mob; we are not an unstructured democracy. We are an orderly, constitutionally based republic, born from orderly procedures.
Parliamentary procedure started in ancient Athens, then adopted by Rome. The U.S. was born with it in our blood, as colonies of the United Kingdom, the mother of parliaments.
Parliamentary procedure is built on two principles of orderly debate that today’s mobs of left and right ignore. First, all voices must have a chance to be heard one at a time. Second, all topics must be considered one at a time. Compare these to shouting down opposing voices at public meetings and silencing voices in social media.
Indeed, science advances in places that follow the same principles because science is also built on orderly processes, considering all viewpoints. Science does not advance when politicians, managers and editors block politically incorrect ideas, such as the COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese laboratory instead of evolving naturally.
Back to our birth. On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia made this motion in the Second Continental Congress, seconded by John Adams of Massachusetts, “Resolved, That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.”
The debate of that main motion led to a creation of a Committee of Five to prepare a formal declaration of independence. On June 28, a draft declaration was presented to the full Congress. The debate on the main motion started on July 1 and was approved on July 2. Debate then started on the declaration. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was approved. We had to fight the British to implement it.
I respect conservatives that emphasize preserving existing structures and stability, constitutionalists who emphasize the federal and state Constitutions, libertarians who emphasize individual liberty and liberals who want a freer society. I reject left-wing and right-wing extremists who shout down opposing viewpoints; they do not deserve the honorable labels of liberal or conservative.
I respect news media that fairly report events and information. I reject propagandists who block stories, such as the virus escaping, or being released, from the Chinese lab. They do not deserve to be called news media.