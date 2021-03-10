The Department of Energy has issued for public comment its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Versatile Test Reactor (VTR).
The DOE wants us to believe that this time will be different — that the costs of the sodium-cooled fast neutron reactor project and its uranium-plutonium metal fuel won’t spiral billions of dollars out of control as did the now canceled mixed-oxide fuel facility at Savannah River.
The DOE wants us to believe its many assumptions and assertions about the accident risks posed by the project. Buried in the EIS document it does admit that if the VTR has a bad day, “the consequences can be in the hundreds or thousands of REM to the public.…” But trust us, they say, that is “beyond extremely unlikely.”
The DOE wants to bet the farm — your farm (or business or home or life or your child’s life) — that a severe reactor accident won’t happen.
And even without a reactor accident, an accident involving making VTR’s plutonium fuel or performing the required processing to store the fuel involves significant risk to communities within 50 miles of the facilities.
The project DOE is promoting aims for privatized profits at tax payer expense. It claims to help solve energy poverty by helping to generate electricity in the most expensive and accident-prone way known and by adding to the spent nuclear fuel storage and disposal problems we already have.
The fees collected from operating commercial nuclear reactors probably won’t even pay for the cost of repackaging the waste for disposal, let alone obtaining the two disposal repositories now needed.
The VTR project could use surplus plutonium stocks, but these proved costly and complicated to purify at the DOE’s canceled MOX plant. The VTR EIS says DOE may choose to import the plutonium from France or the UK. Importing the plutonium, however, would simply add to the nation’s current plutonium disposal problems.
The DOE has actually stated it hopes the VTR project will “lead to reduced nonproliferation concerns.” Translated this means DOE’s stated goal is to increase the proliferation concerns — which is indeed, what the proposed program will actually do. It will make it easier for nuclear weapons material like plutonium to get into the wrong hands.
The DOE had to cease collecting fees from commercial nuclear power plants in 2014 because a court found that the DOE had no spent nuclear fuel disposal program and hasn’t since 2010. The VTR EIS relies on numerous inadequate waste management EISs, hoping we won’t notice the multiple disconnects with reality.
The routine emissions from the VTR will be negligible, the VTR EIS assures us. And the routine radiological releases from the INL have been increasing over the last two decades, including releases of americium-241.
In Idaho and elsewhere, thyroid cancer incidence has been rapidly climbing. But curiously, all of the counties surrounding the INL have experienced more than a decade of roughly double the thyroid cancer incidence than the rest of Idaho and the rest of the country.
Americium-241 has been determined to pose a significant risk for thyroid cancer incidence which the VTR EIS ignores because of its focus on cancer fatalities, not incidence.
With my years as a nuclear safety analyst at the INL and my years studying accidents, environmental surveillance, worker illness compensation and CERCLA cleanup, and the way the Department of Energy manages its nuclear facilities, I am terrified of the VTR program proposed for the INL. Citizens of southeast Idaho should be, too.