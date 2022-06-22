Like many Americans, I’ve been saddened and shocked by the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down at an elementary school. I’ve read several articles now searching for answers and ways to stop the plague of mass shootings in our nation. Some have discussed the difficulty of passing gun control legislation, but few have faulted our justice system for blocking gun control laws. Recently, though, the 9th District Court of Appeals struck down a California law banning the sales of semi-automatic weapons to people under the age of 21. The gunman who used a semi-automatic weapon at Uvalde was 18. Outraged I thought, ‘Who were the justices that ruled against the California law?’
The lead opinion came from an Idaho judge, Ryan D. Nelson from Idaho Falls. Judge Nelson was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2018 by former President Donald Trump. Judge Nelson said the California ban infringed on the Second Amendment right to bear arms of those ages 18-21.
“America would not exist today without the heroism of young adults who fought in the Revolutionary War,” wrote Judge Nelson.
I would agree with the Idaho justice — war is the one suitable place for assault weapons. But to extrapolate a casual, civilian use for these massively destructive guns, especially among our young people, is a bridge too far. My son was in the Marines at the start of the Gulf War, and I know that young men and women in the military are highly trained to handle semi-automatic weapons. They become professionals. But they are also always under the command of, and accountable to, leaders who have more years of service and experience than they do. Further, the weapons these young soldiers use are regulated, watched over and tracked. There may not be gun control in our cities and towns, but there certainly is in our military.
Though I live in south-central Idaho, I was a professor for some years at Idaho State University. ISU is located not too far from Judge Nelson’s hometown in Eastern Idaho. As a professor in education, I published research having to do with the young adult mind. Our ability to reason comes from the prefrontal cortex which is not fully developed in humans until about the second decade or 20 years of age. Young adults can be less rational and more impulsive. Because of this, I have never understood the justification for allowing our non-military youth to own semi-automatic, combat-style weapons.
In 1994, legislation was passed to ban assault weapons like the AR-15, the gun used by the shooter at Uvalde. For the next decade, until 2004, mass shootings in America were down.