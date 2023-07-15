In a 2019 survey, 1 in 5 Idaho students reported being offered, sold or given an illegal drug in the past 30 days. Today, our children are increasingly likely to get offered fentanyl. Illegal fentanyl comes in powder and pill form. Recently, two drug busts on Highway 93 near Twin Falls confiscated 15 pounds of fentanyl. That quantity is enough to kill every man, woman and child in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Rep. Chenele Dixon

Fentanyl deaths are rising in Idaho. Fifty times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, this synthetic opioid plays a growing role in drug overdoses, according to https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html. The most recent Idaho data shows 353 overdose deaths in 2021 with 152 of those deaths connected to fentanyl. We must stop the trafficking of fentanyl in Idaho.

Rep. Chenele Dixon represents District 24 (Camas, Gooding and Twin Falls counties). She is a member of the Main Street Idaho Caucus. More information about the group is available at idahomainstreet.org.

