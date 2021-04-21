“I don’t need a COVID-19 vaccine. I already had COVID-19,” is a refrain I hear a lot these days. Well, don’t bet on it, and especially don’t bet your life on it.
With approximately 19% of the U.S. population having previously contracted COVID-19, many survivors assume they don’t need the vaccine, at least not for a long time. But that’s a dangerous presumption.
First, we don’t know how long immunity lasts. Some data suggests survivors maintain protective antibody levels for at least six months. A study from Oxford, England in December showed that health care workers with anti-spike antibodies from a previous infection had no new symptomatic infections when followed for six months and only two asymptomatic infections.
But this is in contradistinction to a study from Vanderbilt in November that measured serum antibodies, showing that in health care workers seropositive from a previous infection, 42% had antibodies that persisted above the threshold at 60 days, but 58% became seronegative by that time. In those who remained seropositive at 60 days, antibody levels decreased by one-half.
We don’t know what level of antibody remains protective from a previous disease or whether the associated T cell immunity also induced may still be protective from non-variant coronavirus, but, certainly, immunity from natural infection wanes with time.
Of more concern, however, is that natural immunity induced by non-variant coronavirus infection, the good ol’ virus before things got messy with variants, may not be protective against the newly arriving variants.
In South Africa, where the variant B.1.351 has become dominant, the new infection rate was the same among individuals with seropositivity from earlier infection as it was in seronegative individuals. The interpretation by Novavax, the vaccine manufacturer, was that past infection provides no immunity against new variants (at least against the B.1.351 strain common in South Africa.)
Of more relevance for us in the U.S. is that the B.1.1.7 variant, originally found in the United Kingdom, may well now be the dominant strain causing disease domestically. We still aren’t doing enough genomic testing to be certain. An alarming development is that this variant has gotten smarter, with a new B.1.1.7 containing a new substitution in the spike protein (the E484K substitution for geeks out there who care) that in a {span}Journal of the American Medical Association {/span}viewpoint April 6 was called “a hallmark of neutralizing antibody resistance.” In other words, this super-virus will just be able to ignore whatever neutralizing antibody you have leftover from your previous infection.
But there is good news. The vaccines still work, especially against the prevalent B.1.1.7 variant. That strain is 30% to 70% more infectious and perhaps results in 30% more deaths, but is still very susceptible to vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies. The vaccine is still very protective.
The South African mutation may not be quite so susceptible to vaccine-induced protection, but even in South Africa where the mutation was common when the Janssen vaccine trial was done, protection was excellent — 85% effective in preventing symptomatic disease and entirely prevented hospitalization and death. This variant is less effectively neutralized by current vaccines, but vaccine-induced antibody levels are still many-fold high enough to neutralize this variant. While this B.1.351 variant has a high potential for transmission, no data suggest an increased risk of death.
A new variant, just characterized a week ago in California at the time of writing, is less well characterized, producing three mutations in the spike protein. But likely vaccines will still be effective.
The side effects of vaccination can be more potent in individuals with previous infections, for a day or two, but serious toxicity is no more likely. And in COVID-19 ”long haulers,” the vaccine in many cases diminishes symptoms, probably by cleaning up any residual sequestered virus.
The imperative now is decreasing infection rates before the virus can mutate further and finally outsmart our vaccines. We are in a deadly race with the virus to get enough people vaccinated and decrease infection rates before the virus can mutate further and develop serious resistance to existing vaccines.
As Norman Baylor, Ph.D., former director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Vaccines Research said recently in an interview “this virus is like, ‘Yep, I’ve got plenty of people I can infect, and the more I replicate, the more I can mutate.’”
So each of us, individually, has a community responsibility to get vaccinated and help stop transmission before the virus gets smart enough to develop real resistance to our vaccines.
The mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Phizer) are exceedingly safe, and we have enough of those to vaccinate the rest of the population. Yes, questions have arisen about the adenovirus-vector vaccines, such as Johnson & Johnson, but we have enough mRNA vaccine. The {span}Centers for Disease Control and Prevention{/span} recommends waiting two weeks from infection before getting the vaccine, maybe even a month is better.
But don’t rely on your natural immunity from a previous infection to protect you. That’s a gamble not worth taking.