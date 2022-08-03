Today we have a political conflict concerning the legality of the 2020 presidential election, Supreme Court decisions on abortion, gun laws, states’ right to define their own voting laws and other matters.
We have a Constitution that first creates a national government consisting of the legislative, executive and judicial branches, with a system of checks and balances among the three branches. Second, it divides power between the federal government and the states. And third, it protects various individual liberties of American citizens.
The most pressing is the recent Supreme Court decision returning the right to the control of abortions to the states after 50 years.
My take on abortion is that actions have consequences, so if a man and a woman have unprotected consensual sex they are responsible for the results.
As I look at today’s political landscape, I see the current woke concept as socialism with its roots in the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.
The chief justice at that time was Warren Burger who classified himself as a “constitutional conservative.” For many people, the Supreme Court in the Burger years was in its way as activist as the court that preceded it, creating new constitutional doctrine in areas like the right to privacy, due process and sexual equality that the Warren Court had only hinted at.
Next is the legality of the 2020 presidential election, possible fraud that would overturn it and whether the vice president persisted in certifying the vote count.
Having seen voter fraud in South Texas, I am sure that there was fraud in the 2020 election, but I am not convinced it was so widespread as to change the outcome.
Reading the Constitution concerning the actions of the vice president, I feel he was correct in his actions.
Next is state voters’ rights laws and the need for voter identification. Our major conflicts for voting are who is voting, their right to vote and how to conduct the vote. Therefore, the need for voter identification.
We have a form of government defined as a republic, in which power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to those voters, and governing according to law.
In other words, persons entitled to vote, elect other persons, responsible to the voters, to govern their country.
A citizen is defined in the 14th Amendment as “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Thus, only citizens are entitled to vote.
The current situation with the Supreme Court is reprehensible and the Department of Justice is derelict in its duty.
Robert Jones is an an 87-year-old year retired Navy veteran who lives in Idaho Falls.