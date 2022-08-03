Today we have a political conflict concerning the legality of the 2020 presidential election, Supreme Court decisions on abortion, gun laws, states’ right to define their own voting laws and other matters.

Robert E. Jones

We have a Constitution that first creates a national government consisting of the legislative, executive and judicial branches, with a system of checks and balances among the three branches. Second, it divides power between the federal government and the states. And third, it protects various individual liberties of American citizens.

Robert Jones is an an 87-year-old year retired Navy veteran who lives in Idaho Falls.

