Two columns in the Post Register’s April 14 edition got my attention, “The truth about period poverty and menstrual equity” by Avrey Hendrix and “Extremists want to restrict access to books” by Miranda Marquit. Hopefully, these columns got other readers’ attention as well.

State legislatures, including the Idaho Legislature, are making brazen attempts to use their statutory authority to limit who and what can be taught. These include what can be taught in public schools and universities by limiting funding for programs that support inclusion and minority education and diversification in student populations and limiting and excluding what can be taught regarding race and LGBTQ history, current news, and gender identity and equality.

Ken Fallon is retired and is a resident of Ammon. He has been an Idaho resident since 2003.

