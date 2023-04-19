Two columns in the Post Register’s April 14 edition got my attention, “The truth about period poverty and menstrual equity” by Avrey Hendrix and “Extremists want to restrict access to books” by Miranda Marquit. Hopefully, these columns got other readers’ attention as well.
State legislatures, including the Idaho Legislature, are making brazen attempts to use their statutory authority to limit who and what can be taught. These include what can be taught in public schools and universities by limiting funding for programs that support inclusion and minority education and diversification in student populations and limiting and excluding what can be taught regarding race and LGBTQ history, current news, and gender identity and equality.
Of equal concern is the attempt by legislatures to restrict access to books, a pogrom employed by authoritarian governments and attempted by our own Legislature, in House Bill 314, and thankfully vetoed successfully by Gov. Little.
Legislation is also being used, including in Idaho, to limit funding for access to medical care, including reproductive health care. Legislatures, once again including Idaho, are also attacking voting rights in myriad ways by restricting voting days and hours and gerrymandering legislative districts, all to make it difficult for college students, minorities, and aging and disabled groups to vote.
In this recent Idaho Legislature, Hendrix wrote in her column the use of the word “woke” to stop action on funding HB 313, which would provide funding for free feminine hygiene products for school-age girls in girls’ school bathrooms. Unfortunately, the bill failed.
Hendrix provided a definition of woke she took from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. To put the term woke into action, as our government has done over the years, it would include the following acts and decisions:
— The 19th Amendment passed in 1920, women’s right to vote.
— Child Labor Laws beginning in 1916, 1938 and 1964.
— Social Security Act of 1935.
— Civil Rights Act of 1964.
— Voting Rights Act and Medicare Act of 1965.
— Supreme Court Decision of 1967, making legal interracial marriage.
— Supreme Court Decision of 1973, upholding a woman’s liberty to choose abortion, but unfortunately reversed by the Supreme Court decision in 2022.
— The 2019 final passage of the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act of 2019 made lynching a federal crime which was a disproportionate crime against African Americans.
Woke is not a word, as some would like to use as a four-letter word, to reverse what we have done in an empathic nation to bring needed services to those in need, equality, inclusion, opportunity and voting rights, to all Americans, not to just a few.
In the word woke, we remember injustices in our history and in our present, not to forget, and to find justice and equality for all.
Ken Fallon is retired and is a resident of Ammon. He has been an Idaho resident since 2003.
