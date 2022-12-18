As is often the case with the Bonneville County Republican Party’s communications, Andrew Russell’s column on religious freedom raises more questions than it answers.
The main source of Mr. Russell’s confusion may arise from his omission of the context of the American Civil Liberties Union’s statements on prayer. The ACLU is clear on its website that what is unconstitutional about prayer in public institutions is the coercive nature of government in approving religious expression.
Regarding prayer in schools, students can pray to themselves, can attend religious clubs after school hours, could even utter a brief prayer (“Lord, help me pass this test”), etc., but cannot be subjected to daily prayer readings by teachers, cannot be required to attend Bible studies classes and cannot themselves disrupt classes with religious activities. School-sanctioned prayer led by students is just as coercive (and unconstitutional) as prayer led by teachers or administrators.
So Mr. Russell’s view of “counterfeit” religious freedom by the ACLU turns out to be the ACLU’s defense of students’ rights not to have religion forced upon them. I would ask Mr. Russell just what is the thrust of his observations? Does he wish school prayer to be established in our public, government-administered schools? Just what religions would have the “right” to provide those prayers? Would there be Muslim, Buddhist or pagan prayers? What about atheist students praying to the power of science to enlighten us? (Thirty-two percent of American adolescents, according to Pew Surveys, now identify as religiously unaffiliated; not all of these are atheists, of course.)
I’m also interested in what “religious beliefs” Mr. Russell wants to exercise. I ask because Mr. Russell seems to feel persecuted in some way but just isn’t clear on what beliefs he holds that are not acceptable to some undefined opposition. Is it his “religious belief” that it is good and proper for a public business to refuse service to our LGBTQ brothers and sisters? That’s an argument that got discredited when used for racial discrimination some time ago, but that has raised itself anew with regard to gender identity and sexual orientation. Perhaps Mr. Russell could clarify.
Mr. Russell also urges his readers not to hesitate “to express your religious beliefs in public.” Did someone tell him he couldn’t say “merry Christmas”? If so, I would urge him to contact the ACLU for support for his right to free speech. They have a proven track record of protecting our rights when someone tries to use the force of government to limit our freedoms, or subject students to religious coercion or propel one religion in preference to others.
Bob Goetsch is a writer and editor in Idaho Falls retired from a national research laboratory.
