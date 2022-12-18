As is often the case with the Bonneville County Republican Party’s communications, Andrew Russell’s column on religious freedom raises more questions than it answers.

Bob Goetsch

The main source of Mr. Russell’s confusion may arise from his omission of the context of the American Civil Liberties Union’s statements on prayer. The ACLU is clear on its website that what is unconstitutional about prayer in public institutions is the coercive nature of government in approving religious expression.

Bob Goetsch is a writer and editor in Idaho Falls retired from a national research laboratory.

