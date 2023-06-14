This spring, the Department of Water Resources changed the “methodology” — or process — it uses to estimate water shortfalls and determine curtailments. This year, the new methodology predicts a 75,200 acre-foot shortfall to the Twin Falls Canal Company.

In such a wet year, that prediction has come as a surprise. But the biggest surprise has been the department’s response to it. The department has decreed that, in the absence of a mitigation plan, 700,000 acres (about 1,100 square miles) of groundwater-irrigated land must be curtailed (i.e., dried up). Such a curtailment is predicted to erase about $600 million in annual household income from East Idaho. There are alternatives to curtailment (referred to as “mitigation”), but because they require the purchase and delivery of excess surface water, they are only viable in years when water is relatively plentiful. In drier years — the very times when we most need protection from curtailment — mitigation offers little or no protection.

Adam Young

{span}Adam Young{/span}

Adam Young is a third-generation barley, wheat and alfalfa grower in Bingham County. His family operates 2,700 acres of irrigated farmland.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.