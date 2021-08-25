Biden claims that Trump’s February 2020 agreement forced him to complete the withdrawal. Let’s look at that.
At the time, I was one of many that questioned Trump’s decision. We have had troops in Germany and Japan 76 years after the end of World War II to reassure the people harmed by those countries, encourage those nations against backsliding and prevent them from being invaded by the USSR. We have had troops in South Korea for 68 years after the end of the Korean War for similar reasons. What was so bad about keeping a few thousand troops in Afghanistan for more than 20 years if it kept the Taliban from retaking the country? Indeed, there have been no American casualties in Afghanistan in the last 1 1/2 years. There was a stale-mated war, but we were no longer losing people in it.
Nonetheless, Trump made the flawed agreement and unwisely excluded the Afghan government from participating in negotiations. It did place conditions on both us and the Taliban.
Now Biden. Biden reversed countless Trump policies and agreements, starting with Canada on the XL pipeline and Southern border security agreements with Mexico and central American countries. Those worked, yet Biden immediately changed them. Biden keeps the worse Trump agreement and suddenly claims he was bound by it?
Biden could have, and should have, changed course when he became president and the Taliban broke their side of the agreement with their military advances. Biden should have competently planned and implemented a withdrawal.
About 18,000 American contractors, who serviced and maintained Afghan equipment, were not allowed to stay, as they wished. Those people plus the last 2,500 U.S. troops provided critical help for the Afghan military. Biden pulled the rug out from under our allies.
This debacle and all that that will arise from it primarily sits on Biden. Some blame resides on Trump for the February 2020 agreement more on Obama for the deeply flawed Bergdahl prisoner exchange. (Bergdahl is a traitor and should have been left to rot.) Some blame Bush and Obama for letting monsters out of Gitmo. Bergdahl exchanges and Gitmo releases are, and will, kill innocents.
How many hundreds of billions of dollars of equipment was abandoned? How many weapons and bases will the Taliban now use? The Taliban with armed ground forces was bad, how about the new Taliban air force using our equipment left behind in the crazed 10 days? How many suicide aircraft attacks?
Terrorism just got a booster shot. Yes, there are terrorist groups in various countries, and we somewhat monitor and control them from afar. Afghanistan is far larger, further from U.S. bases and further from our ships. Monitoring and acting in Afghanistan will be far more difficult than in other terrorist-harboring countries. For example, the raid that got bin Laden came from U.S. forces in Afghanistan, not from U.S. forces at sea.
This is an unmitigated disaster. American citizens are still there. People who risked their lives for us and for a free Afghanistan are still there. Terrorism will increase. Our allies do not trust the Biden administration. Neither do I.