I determined to evaluate the men who have served in the highest office in our government (during my seven decades) and initially decided to pick who I believe are the worst three and who are the best three. I selected four criteria: 1) how they handled crises during their term, 2) what strength did they demonstrate in dealing with our enemies, 3) what effect did their economic policies have and lastly 4) generally, how did they deal with the social issues of the time and beginning chronologically with my first choice and ending in the present.
John F. Kennedy was the first Catholic elected president and also the youngest. During his administration, the Bay of Pigs invasion took place in Cuba and was a complete fiasco with all of the invaders being killed or captured. Under Khrushchev, Russia was placing atomic warheads in Cuba and had others on the way. President Kennedy ordered a naval blockade and negotiated the removal of those already installed. He ordered federal troops to desegregate the University of Mississippi and endorsed the March on Washington pressing for civil rights.
Lyndon Johnson became president very shortly after the assassination of President Kennedy and played a very pivotal role in the progress of our country. He pushed for what he termed the “great society,” appointed the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court and volunteered for the draft in December 1941. He saw our troops in South Vietnam rise from 16,000 in 1963 to 500,000 in 1965. His secretary of defense, who had no military background, lied to President Johnson about events in the war and there was incredible turmoil at home, to say the least, over the war. Plus he initiated the War on Poverty.
When Jimmy Carter took office in 1976 inflation was 6%, and four years later it was 12%. He established diplomatic relations with China and broke our ties with Taiwan, signed the Panama Canal treaty, which gave the Panama Canal to Panama by 1999 and attempted a hostage rescue in Iran that barely got off of the ground. In 1981 interest rates hit an all-time high of 15.8%.
Ronald Reagan was elected post Jimmy Carter and introduced what he referred to as Reaganomics — tax reductions, economic deregulation and a reduction in government spending. He increased defense spending by 35% and bombed the Libyan dictator Gadhafi because he was exporting terrorism across the world. His motto was “peace through strength” and told Russian President Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall. His defeat of Carter was 489 electoral votes to 49.
Donald Trump is a New Yorker (loud, brash and at times lacking a filter). I spent five days with four New Yorkers in Newfoundland in 2018 and got a full-frontal assault of their culture. Please remember this trait is cultural. Trump’s slogan was “Make America Great Again” and “America First.” He initiated tax reform and reduced federal regulations. He kicked ISIS’s backside as he said he would, unlike a predecessor who established a red line but did not enforce the policy. He slowed the expansion of North Korea’s nuclear program and dealt with the worst pandemic in a century. And along the way, he insisted our NATO allies pay their fair share. In 2020 inflation was 1.23%.
Joe Biden has inflation at the highest rate in 40 years (8.3% in April) and gasoline prices at the highest point in history. General David Patreus, former CIA director and commander in Afghanistan, is disgusted at how our departure from Afghanistan was managed. Russia began massing troops along the Ukraine border in April 2021 and that was known to Biden, yet he waited until after the unprovoked invasion to provide Ukraine the military equipment they need. Much more difficult when there is a war going on. Plus we have a tremendous influx of illegal people entering our southern border.
The best U.S. presidents in my lifetime are Lyndon Johnson and Ronald Reagan. The worst are Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden, with economic policies that produce similar results.