I write in support of the May 18 supplemental and plant facilities renewal election for District 93 schools and urge my fellow District 93 patrons to vote in favor.
These levies are simply a renewal of funds that are currently used to support items that are important to our school functions. The vast majority of the supplemental levy has been paying salaries and benefits for staff and teachers for PE and music programs, special education, student support, custodial and maintenance. If the supplemental levy is not renewed, the school district would likely need to lay off teachers and staff and cut these programs that are important to the education of our children.
Likewise, the plant facilities levy is a renewal of funds that currently maintain and equip school facilities. These funds pay for updates, maintenance and repair of school building heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems, snow removal and grounds equipment, school safety and security, and computer networking. If the plant facilities levy is not renewed, the maintenance and operations of our school buildings will undoubtedly suffer.
It is important to note that the vote on May 18 would be simply to renew the same amount of the levies as they already existed during the 2020-2021 school year to pay for current needs. The school district is not asking for any increase in those levies.
What’s more, the actual cost of these levies to the average homeowner is likely to decrease due to continued, rapid growth in the District 93 boundaries. As more homes and properties come into the district boundaries, the overall taxable value of all property within the district continues to increase, meaning that the cost per homeowner will continue to drop.
This rapid growth is even more of a reason that our schools need to have the ongoing funding necessary to have the teachers, classes and programs to provide the quality education we all expect for our children. Please vote yes on May 18 to keep in place the supplemental and plant facilities levies.