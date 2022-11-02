The three of us participated in one or more of the three branches of Idaho’s government for decades and, as they say, we have seen it all. Well, except a legislative power grab so brazen as Senate Joint Resolution 102, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session upon the request of 60% of the members of each House.

The special session could only consider the “subjects” listed in the request petition, but it is not hard to envision how that would work. Legislators wanting to get some favorable publicity in an election year would start a petition to meet on their favored “subjects,” a rather inclusive word. If the petition listed taxes, the special session could consider proposals throughout the state’s voluminous tax code. Other legislators might say they would sign the petition only if the subject of health care or education or whatever else was to be considered. In other words, getting the required 60% could entail listing practically every subject under the sun.

Ben Ysursa served as Idaho secretary of state from 2003 to 2015. He served as deputy in the office from 1974 to 1976 and as chief deputy from 1976 to 2002.

Bruce Newcomb served 20 years in the Idaho House of Representatives (1996 through 2006) and was speaker of the house for eight years (1999 through 2006).

Jim Jones served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017).

