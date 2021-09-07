The budget for the Versatile Test Reactor has been zeroed out of both House and Senate budgets for fiscal year 2022. Not exactly headline news, even in Idaho Falls.
So, why should I care? Why should the Idaho Falls community, including our lieutenant governor, be pounding on the doors of our representatives to say this is unacceptable? Why should I write a letter to the editor to show community support for the Versatile Test Reactor?
Two simple reasons come to mind. The economic benefit to southeast Idaho and this country’s leadership role in providing safe, carbon-free nuclear power to the world.
Idaho National Laboratory, at its core, is an engineering laboratory for defense and commercial nuclear power. It designs and builds test reactors, operates them and decommissions them once their mission is complete.
The United States nuclear navy exists because INL engineers transformed ideas into machines powered by nuclear energy.
Our domestic nuclear power industry exists because INL engineers push materials to extremes, to make them fail under controlled conditions rather than in our backyards.
The Versatile Test Reactor represents the next generation of INL test reactors.
We can’t be a leader in nuclear energy if we depend on Russia for next-generation testing. Without the Versatile Test Reactor, that’s emblematic of who does and does not have control.
We can’t be a leader in nuclear energy when China is building advanced reactors while we still talk.
But more importantly, the U.S. cannot be a leader in commercial nuclear power when China has at least 14 new nuclear power plants under construction compared to the two in the U.S.
Sens. Crapo, R-Idaho, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., recently were honorary co-chairs of an Atlantic Council Task Force (2019) that found a flourishing domestic nuclear energy sector is critical to U.S. national security, both in the interconnections between military and civilian uses of nuclear energy, as well as in foreign policy. This report recommends maintaining and expanding the current nuclear fleet, creating a conducive regulatory environment for innovation and new technologies and encouraging and facilitating nuclear energy exports.
But there is no taste for investment in an industry that can’t deliver on time or budget. In fact, objections to Idaho Falls Power’s participation in the UAMPS Carbon-Free Power Project has been fear of extreme cost overruns with the NuScale Small Modular Reactor — not fear of the technology.
I noted the technical benefits of the Versatile Test Reactor earlier. They represent the hundreds of new ideas on how best to advance nuclear energy. Without INL engineers, those ideas will be realized in Russia or China. Without the Versatile Test Reactor, INL engineers are handicapped, and so is our country.
While the technical benefits of a Versatile Test Reactor are valuable, it is the process of designing and constructing a Versatile Test Reactor that opens the door for a healthy, growing, domestic nuclear power industry.
On-time, under-budget, new plant construction is possible with the tools, supply chain and experienced workforce created by the construction of Versatile Test Reactor.
The new U.S.-developed tool will be a digital engineering platform for design and construction of commercial reactors. Never again need we suffer the delays and cost overruns we’ve seen with the AP1000 reactors being built in Georgia. The NuScale Small Modular Reactor can be delivered to new customers with budget and operational certainty.
A supply chain and experienced workforce developed with the Versatile Test Reactor can be maintained until new plant construction in the U.S. begins again.
Let Washington know that zeroing out the budget for the Versatile Test Reactor is unacceptable.