Few understand that any former president can face charges for crimes committed while in office. This is why Nixon was pardoned. An impeachment conviction after removal from office, however therapeutic, is just a political reprimand.
What is meant when we talk about conservative judges? We mean those jurists who hew to the Constitution’s intended meaning, not bending the language too far. That is conservative neutral, if you will — sticking to the plain meaning whether it cuts fashionably left or right.
The Constitution means what the Supreme Court says it means. In the absence of any Supreme Court holding, the Constitution commands what its plain language says.
The penalty prescribed for an impeachable offense is removal from office. The U.S. Supreme Court has never held otherwise.
What some other political agency or the Congress has done or not done is not Supreme Court precedent. Why? The Supreme Court refrains from granting a hearing when there is a contest between branches of the federal government. Failure to intervene when three judges were barred from federal office after being impeached was not a Supreme Court holding because the high court was never engaged.
There is another path for barring someone from holding federal office. Article 3 of the 14th Amendment says in pertinent part: “No person shall ... hold any office ... under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath ... as an officer of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”
As a legal matter, Mr. Trump simply did not cross the line. Note 18 U.S. Code § 2383: “Insurrection. Whoever incites ... assists or engages in any ... insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof ... shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”
Note 18 U.S. Code § 2102, “The term ‘to incite’ ... shall not be deemed to mean the mere oral ... expression of belief, not involving advocacy of any act or acts of violence or assertion of the rightness of, or the right to commit, any such act or acts.”
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was spot on in his blistering critique of Mr. Trump’s reprehensible conduct and in not voting to “convict.”
The U.S. Senate is not a branch of the Justice Department nor of any prosecutor’s office.
As a seasoned criminal defense trial lawyer, I can affirm that the lowliest bully deserves an impartial trial, the full benefit of due process and the protection of the reasonable doubt standard.
Now that Mr. Trump is out of office, he faces a tsunami of lawsuits barred while he was president. If sufficient evidence develops, criminal prosecutions could follow.
Idaho Sens. Crapo and Risch are both highly competent lawyers and should not be pilloried for declining to participate in a mock criminal conviction.
Nor should the thousands of energy workers, now suddenly out of work, be disdained for being grateful for that not-politically-correct developer from Queens who kept them employed during his presidency.