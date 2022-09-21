Through collaborative processes, we can achieve workable solutions to some of the most challenging issues involving our natural resources that balance the clear need for ecological health, adhere to multiple-use principles and achieve economic vitality. Good Neighbor Authority plays a key part in preventing forest fires and is a prime example of what can be achieved when agencies work together to implement a shared vision of healthy, productive lands. The Senate-passed Water Resources Development Act extended GNA to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to improve federal lands in Idaho.

Congress generally enacts WRDA legislation every two years to support the Army Corps of Engineers’ water resource development programs and projects. The House of Representatives passed its version of WRDA on June 8 by a vote of 384-37, before the Senate passed the bill with my support by a vote of 93-1 on July 29. The recent WRDA legislation would authorize the Corps to carry out water resources development projects and revise civil works policies and programs of the Corps.

