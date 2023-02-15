If Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead were as abundant as the words and money spent on them, its rivers would be full of these wild fish. In fact, Idaho’s high-quality climate-buffering waters are all but empty. More words and funding will not restore these wild fish unless they remove the four Lower Snake River dams.

Gregg Servheen

We are 62 professional resource scientists and managers with over 2,000 years of combined experience. Managing these fish and their lands and waters have been our collective responsibility. We understand the predicament. Idaho Code states that wild salmon and steelhead are to be preserved, protected, perpetuated and managed. These remarkable fish are a crucial part of Idaho’s identity and heritage. The region’s tribal nations coexisted with them for centuries. The U.S. government has tribal treaty and trust obligations to preserve and protect these wild fish.

Gregg Servheen is a wildlife biologist who has worked in Idaho for more than 40 years. He is a fly fisherman, hunter, birder, backpacker and lover of nature, wild Idaho and its people.

