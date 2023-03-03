Once again we observe Idaho Day on March 4, celebrating the creation of Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on that day in 1863. How marvelous that a place named Idaho was brought into existence by our greatest and most beloved president.

Linden Bateman

Ernest Hemingway loved Idaho. He lived in Idaho; he wrote about Idaho and is buried in Idaho. “Best of all he loved the fall, the leaves yellow on the cottonwoods, leaves floating on the trout streams and above the hills, the high blue windless skies.”

Linden Bateman is a former teacher, a former state representative and a member of the Bonneville County Heritage Association.

