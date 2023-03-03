Once again we observe Idaho Day on March 4, celebrating the creation of Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on that day in 1863. How marvelous that a place named Idaho was brought into existence by our greatest and most beloved president.
Ernest Hemingway loved Idaho. He lived in Idaho; he wrote about Idaho and is buried in Idaho. “Best of all he loved the fall, the leaves yellow on the cottonwoods, leaves floating on the trout streams and above the hills, the high blue windless skies.”
Hemingway was once asked why he loved Idaho to which he responded, “It’s the only place that hasn’t changed.”
This view could be interpreted in several ways. Much of Idaho’s unbroken wilderness has hardly changed since its discovery by Lewis and Clark in 1805, the last state discovered by European Americans. Idaho’s small towns and people are not too far removed from the pioneer era and still retain some rugged independent attributes of the pioneers.
At the beginning of 1860, there were no towns in the land area now known as Idaho and perhaps no more than about 50 European Americans. Both Fort Boise and Fort Hall were closed; the trapping era had passed. In April 1860, however, farmers from Utah founded Franklin, Idaho’s first town. Later that year, gold was discovered in the Clearwater drainage of north Idaho and later in the Boise Basin and in areas near Salmon, bringing thousands of miners which led to the creation of Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on March 4, 1863. The Homestead and Transcontinental Railroad acts, both promoted by President Lincoln, brought more settlers, and after irrigation brought water to the deserts, thousands more came, eventually leading to Idaho statehood on July 3, 1890.
Idaho is young. As a boy growing up on 7th Street in Idaho Falls during the 1940s, I had neighbors who were born before Abraham Lincoln became President, and all four of my Idaho grandparents were born before Idaho became a state in 1890. Many small Idaho towns still capture the aura of the western frontier. Idaho City, near Boise, for example, still has wooden sidewalks, dusty streets and rustic weathered buildings dating from the 1860s.
Members of Idaho’s five Indian tribes still preserve much of their ancient culture. Seventy years ago, when I was 12, Jess Croft, one of my church leaders, took our youth group to view a Shoshone-Bannock Sun Dance at Fort Hall. Male dancers fasted for several days. Blowing whistles made from the wing bones of eagles and wearing regalia that included moccasins and beautifully beaded belts, the men danced toward a tall tree stripped of its branches, crowned by a buffalo head, and then back again, drums sounding throughout the dance. I wondered where the dance had originated and for how many centuries the wistful primeval sounds of those eagle bone whistles had echoed across the Snake River plain.
Today those whistles can still be heard at annual Sun dances performed at secluded locations on the Shoshone-Bannock reservation. One can also see Shoshone riders on horses wearing war bonnets with eagle feathers tossed gently by a soft breeze against a blue sky.
Idaho’s vast, diversified wilderness landscapes expand the boundaries of our imagination. She has the largest roadless alpine wilderness areas in the lower 48 states, with 3,100 miles of rivers, more than any other state. She has 2,000 lakes with names and thousands more without names where one can paddle a canoe all day without seeing another human being.
The only road crossing Idaho’s north-central wilderness is Highway 12, which roughly follows the ancient Lolo Indian trail through the Bitterroot Mountains. For 100 miles one swings back and forth gently traveling a long winding road with no human structures in sight, only dark forest, shining rivers reflecting a thousand shades of green and blue, and in the spring, on its lower stretches, the fragrance of blossoming white flowers in great profusion, the syringa, Idaho’s state flower.
On clear nights in this remote wilderness, free from light pollution, one sees a million stars with every glance, each one shining like a diamond.
We love Idaho. Her name invokes images of wide open spaces, lovely winding rivers and mountain skies fading into sunset. Romance lies in her name. Freedom lies in her name.
Linden Bateman is a former teacher, a former state representative and a member of the Bonneville County Heritage Association.
