On Feb. 12, we celebrate the birth of America’s greatest president. No greater burden was ever thrust upon a president than that confronting Abraham Lincoln during the war between the states.
Inspired by radical states’ rights doctrines including the theory of nullification, which would have allowed the states to disregard national laws considered to be unconstitutional, the Confederate armies led by General Robert E. Lee were tough, courageous and wholly dedicated to their cause. It took four long years to defeat those armies, which suffered one of the highest casualty rates in history; fully half the Southern men and boys engaged in the conflict were either killed or wounded.
If America had been led during the Civil War era by any of the four weak presidents preceding Lincoln, or if things had gone differently during key battles such as at Antietam or Gettysburg, the South may have won the war. Precedence would then have been established for other sections of the country to secede from the union and the United States may have ceased to exist.
That America did not cease to exist can be attributed to the leadership skills of Abraham Lincoln. No president has ever possessed a greater command of the English language with which he skillfully admonished, inspired and cajoled. He was possessed by an iron will to succeed, but that will and success were tempered by humility, compassion and humor. He conveyed to the American people his conviction that God created America for some high and noble purpose.
Today we face another domestic crises created by a swing of the political pendulum to the opposite extreme; from fragmentation to a highly centralized government controlled by a few people living along the Potomac River. Even a casual reading of the U.S. Constitution makes clear that the powers of government were divided between the national government and the states. Because the states would be more aware of their internal needs and because cultural values vary from state to state, most domestic issues were left to the states. Gradually, however, through a contortionist stretching and twisting of certain general phrases in the Constitution, the federal government has managed to deprive the states of most of their authority. Liberal federal judges have been the handmaidens in that process.
The framers of the Constitution were fearful of a concentration of power at the national level. Flawed policies or abuses of power by the federal government were potentially far more destructive to life and liberty than when occurring at the state level. It has been estimated, for example, that more than 60,000,000 abortions have been performed in America as a direct result of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that deprived the states of their constitutional authority to protect unborn human life.
Intelligent people represent both sides of the abortion dispute. There is hope that under a more conservative Supreme Court, the authority to decide that issue will be returned to the states.
The Supreme Court has also deprived the states of most of their authority to protect children from pornography at a time when we are beginning to fully realize that even a single exposure of explicit pornography to a young child may cause lifelong emotional damage.
The federal government was given no authority by the Constitution to regulate public school, but has nevertheless caused great disruption through a variety of ill conceived programs. No Child Left Behind created a bureaucratic system of testing, for example, which has weakened student creativity and the teaching of social studies, the arts and other subjects.
School boards have also lost authority. One would think, for example, that a local school board should be able to decide whether or not it is appropriate for girls to wrestle boys in high school tournaments, but they have lost that authority and must follow federal mandates allowing such matches. School dress codes are also much more difficult to maintain because of federal court decisions.
Many more examples of federal micromanagement of state and local government could be cited.
The centralization of political power and the decline of moral values are now the greatest domestic existential threats to America. There has never been a greater need for leadership. We need another Abraham Lincoln.