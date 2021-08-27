One sentence from Abraham Lincoln’s 1858 speech to the Illinois Republican State Convention is often quoted, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Perhaps this statement resonated so thoroughly because Jesus said it first. Lincoln’s law partner, William H. Herndon, said this moment made Lincoln president because “Lincoln as a statesman, and political philosopher, announced an eternal truth — not only as broad as America, but covers the world.”
America in 2021 is a house divided. Bitter lines of demarcation have been drawn on issues, such as gun control and abortion. We squabble endlessly about who is conservative or liberal enough. Here in Idaho, we have allowed ourselves to be distracted by critical race theory and legislative ethics hearings while leaving millions of dollars in federal aid on the table and paying little attention to issues that impact lives. In Idaho Falls, we are debating vaccinations and masks and turning on our neighbors and friends when our views don’t align.
We are desperate for a modern Lincoln to stand up, and, with the power our mothers had over us as children, tell us to stop. Our behavior is destructive. Why do we think we are each other’s enemy? Why are we listening to and following so-called leaders and 24-7 cable “news” outlets who encourage us to brand each other while ignoring the real threats to our society? Threats like Al-Qaeda, poverty, illiteracy, water scarcity, drought, over-consumption, and a growing disregard for facts and civil discourse.
Are we so petty and blind that we cannot see the truth — that those who have longed to see the destruction of President Reagan’s “shining city upon a hill” are reveling in our constant infighting and divisive bickering? We are doing the hard work for them.
Here’s a hard truth: The world could keep turning without the United States of America. If we continue upon this path and destroy ourselves, we won’t be the first great empire to take itself down. There were the Anasazi, the Aztecs, the Mayans and the Romans. As historian Arnold Toynbee said, these empires were not murdered. They took their own lives. We could potentially be another footnote in history.
It doesn’t have to be this way. But, in order to change course, we must be willing to ask ourselves difficult questions:
— Why are we allowing misinformation to shape our rhetoric and behavior? We must recognize that this misinformation often comes from foreign actors because they have seen how easy a little lie can turn us into rabid animals. It also comes from special interest groups that profit from this division. On both sides. Perpetual turmoil is one hell of a way to raise money.
— Why are we allowing politics to become our religion when parties like Republicans and Democrats were only intended to be vehicles to election?
— Why are we expecting science to be absolute when, by its very definition, it is an intellectual practice of systematic study through observation and experiment?
— Why are we choosing selfishness over the greater good?
— Why are we driven by the fear of something perceived over the reality of security?
As a nation, we have forgotten the rest of Lincoln’s words: “I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”
What is the “all” we will become?
We have to get back to the business of taking care of each other. Of understanding we are not at war within our own borders. Stop yelling, start listening, agree to disagree and seek the things we have in common.
Ignore the extremists who feed our anger with constant claims that all we hold dear is being threatened. It’s not that simple, and it’s not true. Let’s stop allowing ourselves to be led by egomaniacs who benefit from our distraction. Let’s give little and let’s take a little. Let’s reject this all-or-nothing approach, the idea you’re either with me or you are against me. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work, finding solutions and middle ground on pressing issues, such as health care, infrastructure, education, the environment and so many more.
Let’s not let our house become irrevocably divided. Let’s not allow Reagan’s shining city to crumble on our watch. We’re all in this together. I’m your neighbor and you are mine.