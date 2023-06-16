We made a promise to our schools when the Idaho Legislature enacted House Bill 1, a $330 million school funding boost last fall. No one could seriously argue against the dire urgency. On top of a $1 billion backlog in school facilities needs, schools were struggling with basic operations, and low salaries led to vacancies and disruptive turnover. At the same time, Reclaim Idaho’s pending ballot initiative to boost school funding finally had Republican lawmakers’ backs up against the wall. Idaho Democrats were thrilled to finally address school investment.

Lauren Necochea

Lauren Necochea

Idahoans overwhelmingly backed this move, with 80% supporting an advisory question on the November 2022 ballot. Unfortunately, rather than protecting and expanding learning opportunities for the coming year, many of our schools and districts are now considering layoffs and other cost-cutting measures because of an unfair and outdated funding formula. School leaders expect a funding reduction of $140 million, meaning they will receive a little more than half the boost they were promised.

Lauren Necochea is a Democrat representing Idaho’s District 19, House Seat A.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.