The letter from Ray Johnson of Ammon (July 28) was a thought-provoking essay, and it motivated me to do some research of my own.
Let’s consult Google for information regarding the basic beliefs of the various political parties: Republicans (conservatives) advocate for reduced taxes (for the wealthiest) as a means of stimulating the economy (the trickle-down theory). They oppose government regulations, government-funded social programs (Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security), as well as affirmative action and the rights of workers. Democrats advocate for the protection of workers’ rights, protection of the environment, equal pay and fighting special interests. Democrats believe we can and should make life better for families, in fairness, justice and equality for all by standing up for middle-class Americans and those struggling to get there. We do have a socialist party that advocates for complete independence from the Democratic Party.
Mr. Johnson correctly stated that the USA is a republic form of government that is ruled according to a charter or Constitution. A democracy is a form of government that is ruled according to the will of the majority. Then he issued a challenge to check history to see how all democracies end. Ah.
Per the Students of History website: “The Roman Republic lasted for nearly 500 years. This system of government allowed people to vote for political officials and is the basis of many democracies we see today. The Romans had a Constitution, laws, elected officials, and a governing body of senators. ... Economic problems, government corruption, and the rise of Julius Caesar as a dictator all led to the eventual fall of the Roman Republic in 27 BCE.”
On Ranker History Buff Stuff, I ran across Megan Summers and her excellent explanation for the actual reasons ancient democracies failed. In this instance we refer only to the Roman Empire. 1. There was an imbalance of power between the aristocracy and the rest of society. The rich grew richer while the middle and lower classes grew poorer. 2. Politicians broke into factions who prioritized their own aims over their republic. 3. They limited voting to select citizens. 4. Demagogues were able to easily persuade a misled populace. 5. Political campaigns were expensive and mired in controversies. 6. Certain individuals had their own personal military. 7. Senators stalled vital legislation with filibusters. 8. Senators began using violence to get rid of political adversaries. 9. Participation in long-running wars caused regional instability. 10. Autocratic powers rigged the democratic system to put themselves in power.
It truly alarms me that this series of events that brought down the Roman Empire seems to be repeating the currently occurring events in the United States of America. My hope is that other Idahoans will also acknowledge the terrible danger we’re in and will at least begin to evaluate the evil perversion of our state and national governments. The Idaho Freedom Foundation does not represent freedom at all. Nor do the politicians currently empowered by the Freedom Foundation.
Thanks, Mr. Johnson. And I hope to hear from Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman.
Marie Fisher retired in 2008 after many years in accounting in Utah and Texas. She has lived in six different states but Idaho is her last move.
