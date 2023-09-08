The letter from Ray Johnson of Ammon (July 28) was a thought-provoking essay, and it motivated me to do some research of my own.

Let’s consult Google for information regarding the basic beliefs of the various political parties: Republicans (conservatives) advocate for reduced taxes (for the wealthiest) as a means of stimulating the economy (the trickle-down theory). They oppose government regulations, government-funded social programs (Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security), as well as affirmative action and the rights of workers. Democrats advocate for the protection of workers’ rights, protection of the environment, equal pay and fighting special interests. Democrats believe we can and should make life better for families, in fairness, justice and equality for all by standing up for middle-class Americans and those struggling to get there. We do have a socialist party that advocates for complete independence from the Democratic Party.

Marie Fisher

Marie Fisher

Marie Fisher retired in 2008 after many years in accounting in Utah and Texas. She has lived in six different states but Idaho is her last move.

