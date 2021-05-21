The other day, a state legislator made a familiar comment, “As a conservative Republican, I believe government should have the lightest touch” on Idahoans. Naturally, I then looked up this legislator’s Freedom Index score to see what he might think that means. The answer was what I would call suboptimal.
I don’t think the “lightest touch of government” should result in a government that will continue to grow, have more control over our daily lives, the economy, our businesses and our families. And I’m left in amazement about how the “lightest touch” is a voting record more similar to the liberal Democrats, who scored in the 30s and 40s, than it is with the truly conservative rock stars whose voting records put them in the 80s and 90s. The only other explanation would be that Idaho’s Democrats are actually conservatives, and they’re obviously not.
The Freedom Index also proves, despite any claim to the contrary, that it is possible to vote in such a way as to produce a government with a lighter touch than this politician has given us. The only thing I’m left wondering is when he protests that he is really and truly a conservative, does he actually believe that’s true, or is he not being straight with me?
Every Republican legislator uses the word “conservative” freely. Congressman Mike Simpson can’t put out a campaign flyer without using that word at least four times. But if you can’t manage to arrive at 70% or better on the Freedom Index, it’s clear that you’re just using that word, for whatever reason.
The next thing that will happen is that the legislators who scored poorly will blame the Idaho Freedom Foundation with the allegation that there’s something wrong with its index. That tactic is based on the premise that you won’t know the results are consistent with findings of other conservative groups, like the American Conservative Union, that also have examined how conservative Idaho legislators actually are.
The complaints also never fail to answer how, year after year, some legislators always score the same as the liberal Democrats and how, come election time, the Freedom Index’s most conservative legislators are almost always targeted by special interest groups that want more government while the least conservative are showered with money from the groups.
It should be obvious right now that America’s future as a free market economy and a free society are at risk. The left has been working to get us here for years, and they’ll stop at nothing to eliminate our constitutionally protected freedoms and capitalism. We got to see that with the way in which the media played up the so-called pandemic for political reasons and how the resulting economic crisis is being used to further government intervention, collectivism and control.
The only thing stopping our country from being overrun by socialism is one state Legislature willing to stand in the abyss and defend freedom, defend liberty, defend the Constitution of the United States of America and are unflinching in their resolve to do so.
Here are the Freedom Index scores for legislators from our area. The scores are based on the analysis of the pro-freedom or anti-freedom aspects of the bills voted on in the 2021 legislative session:
District 30: Reps. Gary Marshall, 68%; Wendy Horman 68%; Kevin Cook, 58%.
District 31: Reps. Julianne Young, 87%; David Cannon, 71%; Steve Bair, 58%.
District 32: Reps. Chad Christensen, 100%; Mark Harris, 58%; Marc Gibbs, 46%.
District 33: Reps. Barb Ehardt, 93%; Marco Erickson, 71%; David Lent, 58%.
District 34: Reps. Ron Nate, 99%; Jon Weber, 68%; Doug Ricks, 53%.