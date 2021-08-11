This is an open letter to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and her followers. Did you have your children vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, polio, smallpox, whooping cough and other childhood diseases? If so, why?
When I was in the early years of grade school, I remember nurses visiting every class in our school and giving each child a sugar cube laced with the polio vaccine. Apparently, this was done throughout the nation. It was a brilliant move to inoculate hundreds of thousands against a disease that was too common and struck almost every community. Children died or were crippled by polio. There are several members of our Idaho Falls community who still bear the results of polio.
All of the above diseases were killers or left negative impacts on lives. Through worldwide effort, we eradicated smallpox. We thought we had eradicated whooping cough, but it is back due to folks not getting vaccinated. Many a young boy lost a testicle due to mumps.
Now, we have COVID-19 and its variants. I, personally, have lost two friends who contracted the virus before the vaccine was available in Idaho. The hospitals and all medical clinics should require all staff, not just the doctors and nurses, to be vaccinated. Contractors and volunteers who perform services in these medical facilities should also be required to be vaccinated. All of these extra folks also interact with the patients, whether it is cleaning the room, servicing equipment or just walking down the hall.
When my husband and I had our construction company, we paid for all of our employees to get first aid and CPR training. We did not want to chance that the one person trained went down and no one else knew what to do. Likewise, if we still had our company, we would have called full-company meetings and arranged for public health to vaccinate everyone. Safety first.
Some of you say you won’t get vaccinated because you are afraid of needles. Look the other way. You’re afraid of side effects? Yes, you will have a sore arm or you might get sleepy. Take a nap and the sore arm will be gone in a few days. The benefits far outweigh the pain.
Some of you say the mandates violate your rights. Your rights end when they interfere with the rights of others. We have traffic laws to protect all of us. When someone does not stop at a stop sign or traffic light, cars get crunched and people are injured or die. The traffic laws do not violate your rights, they protect you. It is the same with the COVID-19 vaccination. Getting the vaccine protects you and others. You have to pay for the right to drive. The vaccine is free (yes, we taxpayers have paid for it) and available in multiple locations. What is your excuse?