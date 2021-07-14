Wow. When a conspiracy theorist really gets going, it’s a sight to behold, like the emperor parading down Main Street in invisible clothes. Barbara Miller’s column on Wednesday was a doozy, linking plantation owners, communism and public education to a ruling class of Democrats who are apparently importing cheap Chinese goods and “people” (immigrants?) in order to do something — but it’s not clear what that is.
Miller starts off by saying slavery had nothing to do with “race, color or gender,” but then notes that American slavery by plantation owners chose to enslave a group of people “because they look different.” Well, slavery in the United States is complex, a nexus of many different influences, but it was certainly founded on and strengthened by perceived racial differences and led to a historically Black underclass that still needs both social and political recognition.
It was the plantation owners migrating to the North and setting up an industrial plantation system there (according to Miller) that had me rolling on the floor. Where did these sneaky plantation owners get the money to set up shop? The South was devastated after the Civil War, with all the slaves — the real capital of the South — freed, and much of the infrastructure — namely railroads — destroyed, and the cotton market taken over by new crops in Africa. The plantation owners after the war were busted as flat as a skunk on the highway.
Also, just who were these adventurous plantation owners? Were their names Vanderbilt, Rockefeller and Carnegie, the robber barons of the late 19th century? Do check out where these guys, especially Carnegie, came from. (We should remember that the party of business interests, then and now, was and is the Republican Party, so Miller’s concatenation of newly powerful plantation/business owners with Democrats and communists is particularly weird.)
When Miller is done with her historical “analysis,” we reach (I think) her main point, which is that people are being “bought” (her quotes) with “government welfare and government programs, making them completely dependent upon the government.” This must really be the least successful conspiracy in the world, since our unemployment rate is down to 5.8%, and workers are happily trading low-paying jobs for higher-paying jobs — isn’t this how a free labor market is supposed to work?
Still, we need to be afraid of something, and if it’s not dependence on the government, it must be “government-run schools” turning students against their parents. Last time I checked, all school systems in our country were run by local school boards, locally elected, reporting to state education departments. So, yes, schools are run by “government,” but it’s our local government that we elect. Miller’s just cranking out more far-right anti-education nonsense to keep the base stirred up.
Miller’s column is a sterling example of what’s wrong with the far-right today. There are no policies, no solutions, no reason or logic. It’s just strange conspiracies, off-the-wall “analysis” and an attempt to make all of us distrust the government we elect and, worst of all, each other.