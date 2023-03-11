During Idaho’s legislative session, we’ve heard a lot of discussion about school choice, vouchers, education savings accounts and public education in general. The debate on this issue keeps producing the same questions with few answers.

How do we account for where and how parents will spend your taxpayer dollars? How can we protect rural schools with fixed costs and lack of access to private schools? How does Idaho indefinitely run two school systems without it eating through the entire public school budget?

Written by Rep. Jerald Raymond, Rep. Rod Furniss, Sen. Van Burtenshaw, Rep. Josh Wheeler, Sen. Mark Harris, Rep. Britt Raybould, Sen. Dave Lent, Rep. Marco Erickson, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Jon Weber and Sen. Kevin Cook.

