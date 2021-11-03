What led me into the following is some reflections on earlier days, which I often do when I am getting ready to squelch the smoking lamp late at night. Then and now. I always enjoyed winter encampments when our fairly large scout troop would head off for our weekenders in the woods of eastern Pennsylvania. The old values were strongly adhered to in those days. We had several senior leaders who had seen military service. Our gathering place was a big old stone barn that dated back into the early history of the region. Daniel Boone’s birthplace was only a few miles away.
This barn had probably seen much history. It had a large fireplace at one end and a balcony that stretched around three-quarters of the loft. The senior leaders would sleep next to the fireplace. The troop would sleep on bunks around the balcony. Lights out was at 10 p.m. In the chill quiet of the barn, we would shiver in our sleeping bags and drift off to sleep to the sound of embers slowly dying in the fireplace. Winter was my favorite time of year, when, after a nice hot breakfast of bacon, eggs and hotcakes on Saturday mornings, several of us would head out with ice skates and shovels and clear the snow off the ice on a small lake. They were hockey skates I inherited from my father. I still have them. On my wall, that is.
Alas, after military service, when I rejoined my troop, I transitioned to a pair of Higgins Northland skis with steel edges and cable bindings from Sears that cost only $18 brand new, which I broke in on outings with our Explorer troop in Pennsylvania’s Pocono plateau region, where the terrain is ideal for such activity. This is a glaciated landscape featuring a moderate rolling topography with lakes and woods. I took these skis west, where, in time, they would give way to the lighter wooden variety, featuring such names as Bonna, Splitkein and Trysil Knut that have served me well on the trails and over the mountains on extended outings with friends through the years. But the thoughts go back to that old barn, where, in another day, we went to sleep with the sporadic crackle of dying embers in that old fireplace, with the light flickering on the ceiling. Where it all began. And I’ll stick with those woodies for good measure. I admire craftsmanship and their natural look.