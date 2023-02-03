“Throughout our nation’s history, Americans have found the courage to do right by our children’s future. Deep down, every American knows we face a moment of truth once again. We cannot play games or put off hard choices any longer. Without regard to party, we have a patriotic duty to keep the promise of America to give our children and grandchildren a better life.

“Our challenge is clear and inescapable: America cannot be great if we go broke. Our businesses will not be able to grow and create jobs, and our workers will not be able to compete successfully for the jobs of the future without a plan to get this crushing debt burden off our backs.” — Excerpts from the preamble to the report of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform.

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho and a ranking member of U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

