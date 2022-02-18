When people talk about “demanding their freedoms,” I am reminded of a conversation I had years ago with a much older cousin about how he used to go out on the family farm with his .22 to take potshots at birds or whatever. He had returned from World War II, used the GI Bill to become a machinist, then married and bought a house and started a family. He was more than happy to give up the freedom of taking potshots at birds for having a flush toilet, clean running water and school buses to take his children to school, things he never had on the farm. He was sufficiently secure of his manhood that he never considered the possibility of packing a loaded firearm into a public setting with the intent to intimidate.
The migration from farms to cities definitely has not stopped. Many have been happy to give up the freedoms that come with farm life for the advantages of urban life. Once they are in the city, they quickly realize the importance of investing in the urban area that is their new home. With this realization, they become prone to vote for an appropriate level of taxation.
This migration has not stopped. Urban areas continue to grow even though the inner cities in many areas have shrunk due to a lack of timely investments even though the greater area continues to grow. Other inner cities such as Atlanta have grown rapidly largely due to timely investments. This dynamic in Atlanta resulted in throwing the 2020 election for president and the Senate to the Democrats.
This migration to the cities has resulted in many of the restrictions that go along with people living in close quarters. All cities that I am familiar with make it illegal to discharge a firearm inside city limits.
This brings me to Idaho. Our state is undergoing a miniature version of this “great migration.” Like it or not, it is coming, and the infrastructure bill that both of Idaho’s senators voted for is going to expedite the changes. Things in the bill that will expedite these changes are roads, bridges, fiber optic connections and many more. At the same time, some positions already can be fulfilled remotely. Fiber optics greatly expedites remote work. Boise already has become a miniature version of Seattle and is growing at breakneck speed.
And then there is global climate change. Like it or not, it is coming along with another great migration beyond anything we have seen to date, for Idaho is better situated for this change than the vast majority of the U.S. Hang on to your seats.