I often hear about people’s frustration that Congress is not working on their behalf, and with all the political grandstanding and bickering going on, I get their point. But one way in which Congress is working on your behalf is through Community Project Funding. Opponents of CPFs have mischaracterized them as wasteful and irresponsible, but in reality, this process restores Congress’ constitutional responsibility over the federal budget process and gives Idahoans a critical voice in determining where that budgeted funding goes.

Congressionally-directed spending through the CPF program is not more spending. It simply allows members to assert priorities in their own districts within the existing budget limits. No federal bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., knows Idaho the way you and I do. I have lived in Idaho’s 2nd District for nearly all my life. I’ve spent two decades in Congress listening to Idahoans and seeing firsthand what really matters to them. Handing over all decisions about allocating the federal budget over to the executive branch has not gone well for Idaho in the past, but through the CPF program, I can bring Idaho tax dollars back home for Idaho priorities. If I didn’t advocate for these priorities, that money would not go to deficit reduction; it would just get spent on pet projects in places like California or New York.

