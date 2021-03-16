Like many parents of young children, I was baffled to hear that the House Education Committee killed a $6 million grant, allocated in January by the Trump administration to “support the development of Idaho’s early childhood care and education system.” It should have a slam-dunk. It was money to fund early education in a state where only 42% of kindergarteners are performing at grade level.
But the House Education Committee has a cute little habit of killing measures that have bipartisan support. Last February, they tried to kill a budget measure that would fund social-emotional training for teachers. The committee had given a standing ovation to Stacie Lawler, former Idaho Teacher of the Year who partnered with Superintendent Ybarra as she presented the importance of the training. According to Ybarra, The Idaho Freedom Foundation later handed out material opposing the training and the committee fell into rank. I read a response sent by a representative about the reasons they opposed the training — it was copied and pasted from a political think-tank. I would love to believe that this representative read the long report and then decided to co-opt it, but cynically, I wonder if the words were given by others.
Killing the grant feels similar. Despite the broad support for the grant, it died in the House Education Committee. I am not an expert, but I will explain it to the best of my understanding. The grant will go directly to the State Board of Education. The board partnered with a non-profit, The Idaho Association of the Education of Young Children, to apply for and potentially administer the grant. IAEYC had successfully lobbied for and received early-education grants before. The problem that the committee had with IAEYC is that it is affiliated with the National Association of the Education of Young Children. The two are separate non-profits, but IAEYC says it receives resources from the national chapter.
The committee had concerns about the national association. Rep. Priscilla Giddings said that she read through the NAEYC’s catalog and was concerned about this line, “whiteness, for example, confers privilege, as does being male.” I applaud her ability to find the line in the midst of NAEYC’s extensive resources. That level of research is impressive — Rep. Giddings should be proud that she did it.
I know that the idea of white privilege is a contentious issue in Idaho and I know that our legislators fight against Idahoans being beholden to special interest groups. The point is not the messaging from the NAEYC. The point is that representatives willfully misunderstood for the sake of outrage. This grant goes directly to Idaho’s Board of Education. IAEYC has identified areas to administer the grant. This, of course, underlines an even broader point: The state board has full control of grant approval. Finally, the IAEYC does not actually teach the students or have control over the curriculum. If the representatives were educated on the basics of the grant, they did not show it.
I am a stay-at-home mother (which the committee likes), but I also am a member of a preschool board and have noticed extreme discrepancies in children’s early education. I know Idahoans struggle to pay for early childhood education. I see representatives’ ability to speak on social justice indoctrination but be ignorant of the reality of the grant. I sometimes wonder if the speeches aren’t meant for struggling families, but instead meant for Facebook pages that will share their speeches without context and proclaim Idaho’s triumph over radical leftism.
This bothers me because, like the committee, I am concerned about Idahoans being beholden to special interest groups.