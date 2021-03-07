On Tuesday, residents in 46 of Idaho’s 115 school districts will have the opportunity to vote on ballot measures asking residents to support their local schools with local property taxes. For many residents, this may not be an easy decision. Voting to support schools with hard-earned dollars reflects a selfless commitment to the belief that great schools make great communities.
In each of these communities, voters must decide for themselves whether they believe that their students deserve more support than the dollars they receive from the state. For over a decade, Idaho and Utah have perennially ranked as the states with the lowest state funding per student. Support from local taxpayers has made a difference in our schools.
Great schools come from great teachers and staff. These dollars help schools to attract teachers to Idaho classrooms and keep them there. While per-student funding in Idaho has remained at the bottom among all states, our average reported teacher salary has continued to rank somewhat higher, around 40th place. Local dollars have made the difference by adding a few thousand dollars more to teachers’ salaries than what the state provides.
Local dollars also make a difference by supporting extracurricular and educational programs that the state does not fund. In District 93, for example, local tax dollars brought back PE, music, and gifted and talented programs to our elementary schools after recession-era budget cuts eliminated them. Local tax dollars also support performing arts, scholastic and athletic activities in our middle schools and high schools.
In a landmark 2001 case, the Idaho Supreme Court found that our state was not providing adequate funding to schools to ensure a “safe environment conducive to learning.” Since that decision, the state has not taken any significant measures to improve funding for traditional public school facilities, but they have sent additional dollars to support charter schools’ facilities. This disparity sends a clear message that school districts are expected to ask local residents for the necessary funds to build, repair and maintain schools to ensure safe and conducive learning environments for students. This is why local dollars make a difference.
On Monday evening at 8 p.m., District 93 will hold a Facebook Live session to answer patrons’ questions about these levies. Please join our discussion if you have questions about why these dollars matter to our schools.
As a taxpayer, I am grateful for school boards that give residents the opportunity to decide for themselves whether or not to send additional tax dollars to support our schools. Please take the time on Tuesday to visit your designated polling place to vote in this important election.