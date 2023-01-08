Monday marks the beginning of the 2023 Idaho legislative session. Over the next three months, 105 legislators will come together to serve you and our state. No matter our position on an issue, we need at least 36 votes in the House, 18 votes in the Senate and the governor’s signature to accomplish our legislative agenda. Success will depend on many factors, including our ability to form strong working relationships.

Britt Raybould

Britt Raybould

Building that level of support doesn’t happen by accident. It requires a commitment to reaching out and learning from each other. Many of our legislators bring expertise to the Legislature that can help us deal with the wide range of complex issues we face. Colleagues have already shared their knowledge to help me better understand new subjects. I’m grateful for their generosity and willingness to answer my questions.

Rep. Britt Raybould represents District 34 (Madison County).

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.