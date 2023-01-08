Monday marks the beginning of the 2023 Idaho legislative session. Over the next three months, 105 legislators will come together to serve you and our state. No matter our position on an issue, we need at least 36 votes in the House, 18 votes in the Senate and the governor’s signature to accomplish our legislative agenda. Success will depend on many factors, including our ability to form strong working relationships.
Building that level of support doesn’t happen by accident. It requires a commitment to reaching out and learning from each other. Many of our legislators bring expertise to the Legislature that can help us deal with the wide range of complex issues we face. Colleagues have already shared their knowledge to help me better understand new subjects. I’m grateful for their generosity and willingness to answer my questions.
In east Idaho alone, we have legislators who know farming, ranching, education, finance, technology, insurance and construction. Others have run businesses, served as local officials and helped clients navigate the legal system. The depth and breadth of our bench are critical for the future success of our region.
We can also serve as a resource for other legislators, but it requires getting to know our fellow members. With 70 representatives and 35 senators, it can take time to build these relationships. Then, even when we end up on different sides of an issue, we can still learn from each other. Investing in these relationships today will benefit East Idaho in the long run as our state continues to grow.
In 2022, only Florida’s population grew faster than Idaho’s, with almost 2 million people calling the Gem State home. Our citizen Legislature can continue to handle the challenges of a growing state, but it requires we look for points of agreement and prioritize making progress versus seeking perfection. We can get the job done if we remember that no single elected official can do it alone.
As individuals, we’re capable of great things. As legislators, we will require a helping hand from each other to serve our districts. If we’re serious about serving the people we represent, we don’t have the luxury of going it alone or refusing to work with others. Idahoans expect their elected officials to work hard, work together and get the job done. To achieve the needed results, we must work to bring our fellow representatives and senators along with us. I look forward to doing that work in the coming session.
Rep. Britt Raybould represents District 34 (Madison County).
