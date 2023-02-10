George Wuerthner

George Wuerthner

I’ve been fortunate to explore much of the West’s natural landscapes, including every national park and preserve in Alaska. Yet none of these experiences matches my love for Yellowstone and the surrounding Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

What is amazing to contemplate is how the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is one of the last functioning temperate zone landscapes where natural processes still dominate a portion of the landscape. Yellowstone, for instance, still has all the larger mammals, including predators that have existed in the park region for thousands of years.

George Wuerthner has published three books on Yellowstone, as well as titles on numerous other national parks and wilderness areas.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.