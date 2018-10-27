As the November election approaches, we’re bombarded with ads to expand Medicaid — urging us to support massive funding increases and further dependence on government programs.
Recent ads claim failure to pass Medicaid expansion will result in lost federal dollars returning to Idaho. This is simply not true. Medicaid expansion will not bring Idaho’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars back to Idaho. Any federal payment made to Idaho is borrowed money and will only add to our already out-of-control national debt — further burdening our kids and grandkids to give able-bodied adults “free to them” healthcare.
Nothing is free. There is no such thing as something for nothing. The government cannot give to one person without taking from someone else.
We’ve allowed unconstitutional taxes and laws to exert increasing control over our lives. Many citizens embrace expanded taxpayer-funded government programs in which we are “compelled givers.” People receiving government assistance believe it is their right to receive the fruits of others’ labors, without gratitude for our sacrifices. We are nameless, faceless donors.
A story is told of Davy Crockett as a Congressman giving a persuasive speech opposing an appropriation for the widow of a distinguished naval officer:
“Mr. Speaker, I have as much respect for the memory of the deceased, and as much sympathy for the sufferings of the living, if suffering there be, as any man in this House, but we must not permit our respect for the dead or our sympathy for a part of the living to lead us into an act of injustice to the balance of the living. I will not go into an argument to prove that Congress has no power to appropriate this money as an act of charity. Every member upon this floor knows it. We have the right, as individuals, to give away as much of our own money as we please in charity; but as members of Congress we have no right so to appropriate a dollar of the public money.”
He challenged others to donate individually. Not one Congressman responded.
Those clamoring for expanded Medicaid funding (including some members of the Idaho legislature) believe they know best, that in this case, certain people have special rights.
Let’s be clear, Medicaid expansion for able-bodied, childless adults will affect those currently served; including pregnant women, children and disabled. Lines for services will be longer; society’s neediest won’t necessarily be served first. As enrollment numbers rise above projections, other government services of necessity will be cut, including education, public safety and roads. Tax increases will be in our state’s future.
Since the passage of The Great Society in the ‘60s, with promises of ending poverty, we’ve seen increases in U.S. poverty rates and generations who have become accustomed to or dependent upon government “charity.”
We have a choice! It is vital that liberty-loving people vote no on Proposition 2. Also, contact your state legislators and urge them to oppose Medicaid expansion in the 2019 legislative session.