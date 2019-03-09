District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme, quoted in the Feb. 5 Post Register, said, “I think in the past, we (District 93) may have been too casual sometimes with the money.” Thank you, Scott. That is what those of us opposed to past huge new bonds and giant tax increases have been screaming about.
Woolstenhulme’s admissions haven’t stopped D93’s plans. This spring, District 93 will probably ask for yet another new tax of about $38 million. This will be the 3rd new tax in almost as many years, with the previous 2 bonds totaling over $100 million in new property taxes to burden district patrons.
The first of the three recent bonds were sold by promising “a very basic new high school.” Now that it is built, we know it to be an elaborate Taj Mahal. Do a quick tour and you will see the overspending. The second bond, we were told, was for a much-needed middle school. It is now apparent that not only was the new middle school, not an urgent need, but they didn’t even have plans drawn up. And the land has sat idle for a year as we pay for this new tax.
Now the district is saying they want to increase the size of Bonneville and Hillcrest. D93’s own growth report, on page 48 of their Facilities Planning Guide, shows that all three District 93 high schools won’t need more room until at least the year 2030. D93 told us they could never add on to Bonneville and Hillcrest because the schools have limited “core capacities.” Why burden us with us with a new tax of tens of millions when we won’t need the room for 11 more years?
The taxpayers in District 93 pay the highest school taxes among Idaho’s large school districts. In a growing district, with more homes paying taxes, our school property taxes should be going down as we grow, not up.
District 93 is poised to ask us for even more new taxes to build school capacity their own Facilities Planning Guide says we won’t need for another 11 years.
Deception, half-truths and deliberate omissions have brought us to this point. Hold the D93 administration and school board accountable. Remember Scott Woolstenhulme’s candid admission: “I think in the past, we (District 93) may have been too casual sometimes with the money.”
Let’s save ourselves from the crushing burden of additional, unneeded taxes. Call the school board and tell them enough is enough. No more taxes.