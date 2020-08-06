The issue is not whether there is enough freshwater available in the North American continent. There is plenty of water in the Eastern U.S. — to the point of annual uncontrolled flooding (and in Alaska and Canada as well). The issue is the engineering challenge on how to get the water where it is most needed. This was a challenge taken on by the Army Corps of Engineers during the 20th century, continues today as a challenge, and has resulted in a complex network of dams and canals across the U.S.
The current challenge is compounded by rising populations in the American West and reduced annual water input from snowpack. This engineering problem has been studied by many over the years, and several potential solutions have been proposed. One of those solutions was the North American Water and Power Alliance. NAWPA is a proposed water management plan conceived by the Corps of Engineers in the 1950s. NAWPA involved diverting water from some rivers in Alaska through Canada to the U.S. entering in northern Montana. Once in Montana, it would be diverted to the headwaters of the Colorado and Yellowstone rivers. Some of the water would be sent to the southern end of the Rocky Mountain range in New Mexico. The increased flow to the Colorado River would replenish levels in Lake Mead and supporting lakes and would enter Mexico. The project would provide 75-100 million acre-feet of water to water-deficient areas in North America. The project would generate large amounts of electricity from many proposed hydroelectric and nuclear power facilities, which would also assist with pumping the water over mountain ranges to its destination.
As a refresher, Lake Mead has a capacity to hold 26 million acre-feet when full and is currently at approximately 10-11 million acre-feet. The addition of 75-100 MAF from NAWPA to all the lakes in the region would provide a substantial surplus to remedy the deficiencies currently being experienced.
It has been said that the proposed NAWPA project died a victim of its own grandiosity and was never fully pursued. The geopolitical and environmental issues posed by such a proposal were so complex and overwhelming that the proposal never got off the ground. One place where such an approach is currently being pursued is in China. China is working on a major South-North water diversion project designed to move more than 36 MAF to the driest parts of the country.
Although the direness of the water deficiencies in the American West may not be grave enough yet to resurrect such a plan, its time may come if other bold options are not implemented now to remedy the approaching calamity. Other more local options have been proposed by Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix to transport freshwater in from other areas and/or desalinate seawater. These options will be discussed in future articles.