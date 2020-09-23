As a contrast to the approach proposed under North American Water and Power Alliance, several states and private organizations are looking at other ways to supplement freshwater supplies in light of ongoing drought and overuse conditions in the American southwest. As a reminder, NAWPA was conceived back in the 1950s to divert water from Alaska and Canada into the U.S. and Mexico’s Colorado river basin. Some of the other options being evaluated (described below) are equally as complex and difficult as NAWPA, and some are evaluating more realistic opportunities.
First, one option being proposed is called the Little Pacific Project. Little Pacific is proposing to build a 170-mile pipeline from the Pacific Ocean in California to Nevada and pump seawater into a new surface water basin called the Little Pacific. The Little Pacific basin will be approximately 75 miles long and will have to be dug out to a bottom level of 1,000 feet. Another 120-mile pipeline will transport this water from the Little Pacific to the edge of Lake Mead where multiple desalination plants will make freshwater and restore the Colorado River basin to its full capacity.
Another idea being floated is the “Fill Mead First” plan that proposes to bypass the Glen Canyon Dam and effectively drain Lake Powell into Lake Mead. Lake Powell has a capacity of 24 million acre-feet but is about half full. The Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell was completed in 1963 and the lake reached full capacity in 1980. There are advantages and disadvantages to this approach being cited. Although it could lead to the filling of Lake Mead, it will not resolve the underlying problems of not enough water coming in to support the huge and increasing demand downstream.
Also, there is a bilateral agreement in place between the U.S. and Mexico called “Minute 323,” signed in 2017. Minute 323 established goals for minimum flows into Mexico from the Colorado basin system, water quality and conservation. Under Minute 323, an evaluation is underway to desalinate water from the Sea of Cortez. This study is planned to be published in 2021.
Next, the state of Arizona issued a report in 2019 called the Long Term Water Augmentation Options for Arizona. In it, Arizona commits to evaluating the desalination of seawater and brackish water. A study of desalination of water from the Sea of Cortez is planned to conclude in 2020. The problem with the approach being taken by Arizona in this plan is that it leaves it up to the 22 individual water management areas throughout the state to solve their water management issues and fund them. This is not a big, bold approach, as the problem is likely too big to resolve individually.
On another front, in Nevada, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is planning a 250-mile pipeline to pump groundwater from Spring Valley Nevada into the Las Vegas system. This is being met with significant push back from environmental and Native American groups. Southern Nevada is also considering seawater desalination.
Last, Southern California has developed the One Water LA plan which sets water conservation commitments. Southern California is also pursuing saltwater desalination. The Carlsbad Desalination facility it the largest facility of its kind in the U.S. and is likely to encourage more to be built in California and other states in the West.
From far fetched ideas to more manageable and realistic approaches, as shown above, there are options on the table to resolve the southwestern U.S.’s freshwater supply issues. These efforts are fragmented and may not be on track to resolve the issues before water supply issues are realized. A regionally coordinated approach with federal assistance will likely be needed to fully resolve the problem. The question is can it be done in time. A future article will look at the attributes of seawater desalination.