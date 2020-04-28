“Hard Times,” the title of a novel by Charles Dickens in 1856, is an appropriate title for the times we currently find ourselves. It is a rare time when the total population of the world or our nation, for that matter, are so sorely affected by a single event. In my lifetime, I was a witness to three of them: the Great Depression, World War II and now, like you, am a witness to this COVID-19 pandemic.
There are many similarities between these three world-wide events, and the most universal similarity is shared sacrifice. We all did then, as we do now, give up something of ourselves for the universal good of us all.
When you look at newsreels from the 1930s, you see long lines of people in soup lines. Notice obesity was not a problem for the people in those lines; they all had empty bellies. In WWII, the Greatest Generation, many sacrificed the life they knew and put themselves in harm’s way while the folks back home contributed to the war effort with victory Gardens and ration stamps for food, gas and other essentials. It was a very hard time and there was shared sacrifice.
So now we live in COVID-19; hard times for this time. We have an unseen virus attacking, sickening and killing thousands in our country and millions worldwide. Our blue and green globe we call our home is totally engaged in confronting and fighting this plague.
A good many are risking their lives in the front lines: first responders, doctors, nurses, aides, lab workers, scientists searching for treatments and vaccines, hospital housekeeping and janitorial staff. Supporting these front line workers are the essential workers who make food available to the rest of us by working in grocery stores, drive the supply trucks, pump gas, maintain the ways we communicate and receive our news, many of them putting their lives at risk too.
And who can forget the teachers that find innovative ways to enable our students to learn in the restricted classroom of their own homes and the school food service workers getting food to the children who depend on it? And there are the legislative representatives and government workers trying to get money to those that need it most: laid-off workers, small and big businesses, and our state and local governments who are seeing their revenue streams dry up.
And then there is the rest of us. What are we asked to do? Not much. Wash our hands, maintain a safe distance from one another and shelter at home. That’s all; that’s our sacrifice. Hard times, yes. But we have done it before, and we are doing it now.